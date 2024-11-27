Imran Khan protests: British Labor MPs denounce “state repression” in Pakistan





Two British parliamentarians have condemned “the escalation of state repression” in Pakistan, after the Pakistani army fired on demonstrators in Islamabad, the country's capital.

Labor MP Kim Johnson told Middle East Eye that the escalation in Pakistan, where police arrested more than 4,000 suspected supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was “deeply concerning”.

On Monday and Tuesday, more than 10,000 protesters clashed with around 20,000 security officers in Islamabad.

The Pakistani government deployed its army to the capital with orders to shoot protesters if necessary. Deadly clashes left several dead, including four soldiers.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party called for a temporary halt to the protests.

Steve Witherden, another Labor MP, said “the news of the protest being canceled in the face of police repression is distressing”.

Khan is serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of disclosing state secrets. A recent UN report concluded that his detention was arbitrary and contrary to international law.

The former cricketer, considered one of the sport's greatest, was unable to run in Pakistan's elections despite being widely recognized as the country's most popular politician.

Witherden called Khan's detention a “grave injustice”, adding: “If we are to defend human rights and the rule of law everywhere, we must do so everywhere, and many British parliamentarians, including myself , we firmly requested his release. »

Johnson told MEE that the current “state repression” risks “further destabilizing an already volatile situation amid an already growing wave of sectarian violence.”

“It is essential that democratic principles and the rule of law are respected to ensure that the country does not descend into further unrest and violence,” she added.

“The arrest and detention of parliamentarians and political leaders, such as Imran Khan, must be handled transparently, fairly and in accordance with international law, as called for in a recent UN report.

“Their imprisonment continues to undermine public confidence in the legal systems. International attention and pressure are needed to support a peaceful resolution and safeguard Pakistan's democratic institutions.”

Britain 'monitoring the situation'

On Monday, Johnson wrote to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy asking him to make a statement on the situation.

“Police reportedly arrested up to 4,000 Imran Khan supporters ahead of a rally in Islamabad,” she noted. Among the thousands of arrests, there are five parliamentarians.

Police are reportedly seeking to arrest Bushra Bibi, Khan's wife, who led the convoy that broke through security lines in Islamabad to lead a protest against government buildings.

Mobile and internet services were suspended in Islamabad over the weekend but have since been restored.

Lammy said earlier this month that Khan's arrest was an internal matter in Pakistan, in response to another letter from Johnson.

But he added that “Pakistani authorities must act in accordance with their international obligations and with respect for fundamental freedoms, including the rights to a fair trial, due process and humane detention.”

“We have no recent indication from Pakistani authorities that they intend to try Imran Khan in a military court, but my officials continue to monitor the situation closely,” he said.

