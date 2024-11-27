Carrie Johnson Impresses With Her Knee High Boots During 'All Day Drinking' Session





Carrie Johnson is a loving mother to her three children, but on Monday, the former media rep started the week a little differently. Boris Johnson's wife enjoyed a fun afternoon with her close friend Luisa Zissman and opted for an outing over cocktails. Naturally, Carrie looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a fabulous navy floral dress and black knee-high boots. ©Instagram Carrie and Luisa enjoying cocktails Captioning a photo alongside her pal, Carrie wrote: “Day of drinking and plotting @luisazissman.” The couple sat on a comfy couch as they smiled for the camera. As usual, Carrie's golden blonde hair was perfect and styled in immaculate waves. Meanwhile, Luisa looked stunning, wearing black leather shorts, a beige sweater and black boots. The meeting sparked a multitude of messages in the comments section. “A conspiracy! We need to know more,” one follower wrote. A second added: “Beautiful pair, and your dress really suits you.” Carrie and Luisa's friendship Carrie and Luisa became friends this year through their pet ducks. Carrie welcomed a family of ducks when she moved into her Grade II listed home. After her birthday in February, during which she received an egg incubator, Carrie welcomed more baby ducklings into her home. In April, Carrie documented the process of hatching her new family members and thanked Luisa, who provided her with “expert duckling advice.” ©Instagram Romy feeds her family's ducks “Day 2 of ducklings. We have 3 and they are all still alive! And I am exhausted [laughing face emoji]. Daff and Wally seem to be thriving, while Donny is slowly but surely making progress! » Sadly, Donny died shortly after. The ducks were warmly welcomed and beautifully cared for by Carrie's three children, Wilfred, four, Romy, three, and Frankie, one, who are often photographed visiting their feathered friends at their duck pond, located in their vast garden.

