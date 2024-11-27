Trump signs deal with Biden at White House to begin transfer





WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump reached a required agreement Tuesday with President Joe Biden's White House to allow his transition team to coordinate with existing federal staff before taking office on Jan. 20.

The congressionally mandated agreement allows transition aides to work with federal agencies and access nonpublic information and gives officials the green light to speak to the transition team.

But Trump refused to sign a separate agreement with the General Services Administration that would have given his team secure access to government offices and email accounts, in part because it would require the president-elect to limit his contributions to 5 ,000 dollars and reveals who is donating to his transition effort.

The White House deal was supposed to have been signed Oct. 1, according to the Presidential Transition Act, and the Biden White House had made public and private calls for Trump's team to sign it.

The agreement is a crucial step in ensuring an orderly transfer of power at noon on Inauguration Day and lays the groundwork for the White House and government agencies to begin sharing details about programs, operations and threats in course. This limits the risk that Team Trump finds itself taking control of the massive federal government without the briefings and documents of the outgoing administration.

As part of the agreement with the White House, Trump's team will have to publicly disclose its ethics plan for the transition operation and commit to respecting it, the White House said. Transition aides must sign declarations attesting that they have no financial circumstances that could pose a conflict of interest before being given access to nonpublic federal information.

What you need to know about Trump's second term:

Follow all our coverage as Donald Trump assembles his second administration.

Biden himself brought up the deal with Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office on Nov. 13, according to the White House, and Trump indicated his team was working to get it signed.

Trump's designated chief of staff, Susie Wiles, met with Biden's chief of staff, Jeff Zients, at the White House on November 19, along with other senior officials, in part to discuss the remaining blockages, while the Lawyers for both sides spoke more than half a dozen times. in recent days to finalize the agreement.

As President Biden told the American people from the Rose Garden and directly to President-elect Trump, he is committed to an orderly transition, White House Press Secretary Saloni Sharma said. President-elect Trump and his team will be in session at noon on January 20 and will be immediately responsible for a series of domestic and global challenges, both anticipated and unanticipated. A smooth transition is essential to the safety and security of the American people, who rely on their leaders to be responsible and prepared.

Without the signed agreement, Biden administration officials were limited in what they could share with the incoming team. Trump's designated national security adviser, Mike Waltz, recently met with Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, but the outgoing team was limited in what they could discuss.

We are doing everything we can to make a professional and orderly transition, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday. And we continue to urge the incoming team to take the necessary steps to be able to facilitate this on their side as well.

This commitment allows our considered Cabinet nominees to begin essential preparations, including deploying landing teams to every department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power, Wiles said in a statement.

Trump's transition team said it would disclose its donors to the public and would not accept foreign donations.

A separate agreement with the Justice Department to coordinate background checks for security checks and clearances is still being developed and could be signed quickly now that the White House agreement is signed. The agency has investigative teams ready to process clearances for Trump aides and advisers once that document is signed.

This would pave the way for transition aides and appointees and nominees of the incoming administration to begin accessing classified information before Trump takes office. Some Trump aides may hold active clearances for his first term or other government functions, but others will need new clearances to access classified data.

Trump's team formally told the GSA on Friday that it would not use government offices in the White House designated for its use, nor government email accounts, phones and computers during the transition.

The White House said it disagreed with Trump's decision to forgo GSA support, but was working on other ways to provide Trump appointees with the information they need. necessary without jeopardizing national security. Federal agencies are receiving guidance Tuesday on how to share sensitive information with the Trump team without endangering national security or nonpublic information.

For example, agencies may require in-person meetings and document reviews since the Trump team has refused to use secure phones and computers. For unclassified information, agencies can ask Trump transition staff to attest that they are taking basic safeguards, such as using two-factor authentication on their accounts.

The signing of this agreement is good news and a positive step toward an effective transfer of power, said Max Stier, President and CEO of the Public Service Partnership. This agreement unlocks direct access to information from federal agencies, which is vital for the new administration to be ready to govern on day one and essential to the success of the transition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-biden-transition-background-check-gsa-3ff94c48a8a996a2cd5399c3eda38161 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos