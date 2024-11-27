China releases three US citizens in final days of Biden's term: White House | Prison News





The United States says Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung were wrongly detained and are returning home.

The White House said three American citizens whom Washington considered wrongly detained in China had been released and were returning home. The United States on Wednesday identified the three citizens as Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung, all of whom had been imprisoned for years in China. Swidan faced a death sentence for drug trafficking, while Li and Leung were both accused of espionage. Soon they will return and reunite with their families for the first time in many years, the White House said in a statement. The deal comes in the final days of the Biden administration, before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January next year. Biden has maintained many aspects of the hard line taken by Trump on China during the first Republican term from 2017 to 2021. But even as tensions remain, notably on strengthening the United States' ties with its allies in the Asia-Pacific and on support for Taiwan, the outgoing president has maintained stable relations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Trump's promises to raise tariffs on China have sparked warnings that ties between the two economic superpowers could soon become strained. The White House did not immediately confirm a report from the Politico news site that the release was part of a prisoner exchange. Instead, a U.S. official told reporters that the Biden administration had raised these cases in several meetings with Chinese officials over the past few years. This included Biden meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru earlier this month. Li, who immigrated to the United States from China and started an export business in the United States, was arrested in September 2016 after landing in Shanghai. He was accused of providing state secrets to the FBI. A United Nations working group previously called his 10-year prison sentence arbitrary and his family said his detention was politically motivated. Leung was arrested in 2021 by the local office of China's counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou amid the COVID lockdown. The U.S. State Department classified all three as wrongly detained.

