Politics
Who will be the next Maharashtra CM? Eknath Shinde says PM Modi's decision is final | Latest news India
Amid suspense over who will be the next Maharashtra chief minister, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he will accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on choosing the CM of the Mahayuti alliance.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Eknath Shinde called Prime Minister Modi the head of the family. He said BJP leaders should not view it as an obstacle in forming the government.
“I told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not leave any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable for me. You are the head of our family,” he said.
“I have told Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah that they should not consider me as an obstacle. I will stand by whatever decision they take,” he added.
Eknath Shinde further said that his party would support any decision taken by the BJP leadership regarding the coveted post.
He said he told Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday that their decision would be binding on him and Shiv Sena.
Shinde said he had worked like a common man and never considered himself the chief minister.
“I have always decided that when I am in a position of power, I will give it back to the public… Because I come from a poor family, I can understand the pain and difficulties of the people of the state,” a he declared. said.
He said that as CM he tried to carry forward the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Prime Minister Modi.
“I am very satisfied with all the work I have done over the last two and a half years. I am not the type to get angry, we are the type of people who fight, fight for the people” , he said.
“Whatever work I do, I will do it for the people of Maharashtra. What is important is not what I get, but what the citizens of the state get,” he added.
Eknath Shinde is expected to leave for Delhi later today. A meeting of all Mahayuti allies with Prime Minister Modi and Shah is also planned.
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on the other hand, thanked Eknath Shinde for his position as CM.
He has always respected and obeyed our central leadership. He followed all instructions from the BJP central leadership. He acted like a true Mahayuti leader. We thank and congratulate him for this, he said.
Shinde's press conference came amid reports of intense negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance over who would occupy the top political post in Maharashtra.
Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis were vying for the post.
Shiv Sena had demanded the post citing the BJP-led NDA's deal in Bihar, where Nitish Kumar is the chief minister despite being the minor coalition partner.
The BJP, however, said the Bihar formula would not apply to Maharashtra.
“The announcement of Nitish Kumar's appointment as CM was made before the elections. In Maharashtra, no such commitment was made to the Shiv Sena… So there is no question of repeating the same thing in Maharashtra,” said BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla. .
In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition won 230 seats out of 288. The BJP secured the highest 132 seats, making Fadnavis the favorite for the CM's post.
Eknath Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra in 2022, after engineering a vertical split in the Shiv Sena and joining hands with the BJP. He resigned yesterday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/eknath-shinde-on-maharashtra-cm-suspense-will-accept-pm-modis-decision-101732704899517.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Did you feel it? An earthquake was detected in Ohio over the weekend – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio
- Everything we know about the clashes between police and supporters of Imran Khan in Pakistan
- Xi Jinping calls for ceasefire and implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Palestinian issue
- Chinese warplanes follow US Navy planes across the Taiwan Strait
- College Football Playoff 2024 – Goodbye, Brackets and New Top 25
- Six people arrested by anti-terrorism police on suspicion of group affiliation
- Drone company shares soar after Donald Trump Jr. appointed to advisory board
- Something strange is happening in Test cricket – for once it's a good thing
- What to eat and what to skip for a heart-healthy Thanksgiving dinner
- Jokowi congratulates Khofifah on 2024 regional election results
- Who will be the next Maharashtra CM? Eknath Shinde says PM Modi's decision is final | Latest news India
- Erdogan proposes Turkish mediation for a ceasefire in Gaza and welcomes the truce in Lebanon