Who will be the next Maharashtra CM? Eknath Shinde says PM Modi's decision is final | Latest news India

Amid suspense over who will be the next Maharashtra chief minister, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he will accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on choosing the CM of the Mahayuti alliance. Eknath Shinde with Governor CP Radhakrishnan to submit his resignation as Maharashtra CM. (ANI archive photo)

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Eknath Shinde called Prime Minister Modi the head of the family. He said BJP leaders should not view it as an obstacle in forming the government.

“I told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not leave any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable for me. You are the head of our family,” he said.

“I have told Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah that they should not consider me as an obstacle. I will stand by whatever decision they take,” he added.

Eknath Shinde further said that his party would support any decision taken by the BJP leadership regarding the coveted post.

He said he told Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday that their decision would be binding on him and Shiv Sena.

Shinde said he had worked like a common man and never considered himself the chief minister.

“I have always decided that when I am in a position of power, I will give it back to the public… Because I come from a poor family, I can understand the pain and difficulties of the people of the state,” a he declared. said.

He said that as CM he tried to carry forward the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Prime Minister Modi.

“I am very satisfied with all the work I have done over the last two and a half years. I am not the type to get angry, we are the type of people who fight, fight for the people” , he said.

“Whatever work I do, I will do it for the people of Maharashtra. What is important is not what I get, but what the citizens of the state get,” he added.

Eknath Shinde is expected to leave for Delhi later today. A meeting of all Mahayuti allies with Prime Minister Modi and Shah is also planned.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on the other hand, thanked Eknath Shinde for his position as CM.

He has always respected and obeyed our central leadership. He followed all instructions from the BJP central leadership. He acted like a true Mahayuti leader. We thank and congratulate him for this, he said.

Shinde's press conference came amid reports of intense negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance over who would occupy the top political post in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis were vying for the post.

Shiv Sena had demanded the post citing the BJP-led NDA's deal in Bihar, where Nitish Kumar is the chief minister despite being the minor coalition partner.

The BJP, however, said the Bihar formula would not apply to Maharashtra.

“The announcement of Nitish Kumar's appointment as CM was made before the elections. In Maharashtra, no such commitment was made to the Shiv Sena… So there is no question of repeating the same thing in Maharashtra,” said BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla. .

In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition won 230 seats out of 288. The BJP secured the highest 132 seats, making Fadnavis the favorite for the CM's post.

Eknath Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra in 2022, after engineering a vertical split in the Shiv Sena and joining hands with the BJP. He resigned yesterday.