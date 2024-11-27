Jokowi congratulates Khofifah on 2024 regional election results





Bisnis.comSURABAYA – 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo called the pair of candidates (Paslon) for governor and deputy governor of East Java serial number 2 Khofifah Indar Parawansa–Emil Elestianto Dardák to congratulate you on the superiority of the Pilkada 2024 quick count results version. “Congratulations, I'm happy with what you got. I think it has been corrected (the voting results),” Jokowi said while calling Khofifah who was at the data center station in Surabaya, Wednesday (27/ 11/2024).

It is known that the results of the Kompas R&D quick count from 17.36 WIB, the data entered was 96.75%. Khofifah-Emil won 58.45%, number 3 candidate pair Tri Rismaharini-Zahrul Azhar Asumta (Gus Hans) 33.05% and number 1 candidate pair Luluk Nur Hamidah-Lukmanul Khakim 8.50%.

In this telephone communication, Khofifah asked for the blessing of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

“Thank you sir, I ask for your blessing. Now I am on a data gallop with Mas Emil and Mbak Arumi. I congratulated all the teams and Mas Emil for the results achieved,” he said. Khofifah and Emil also sought advice from Jokowi after his re-election as governor and vice-governor of East Java. The incumbent candidate couple intends to visit Jokowi's residence in Solo.

“Later, if it's really cowardly. Please come here whenever you want,” he said.

There are three pairs of candidates, namely Luluk Nur Hamidah-Lukmanul Khakim, Khofifah Indar Parawansa-Emil Elestianto Dardak and Tri Rismaharini-KH Zahrul Azhar Asumta (Gus Hans), who are participating in the 2024 East Java regional elections.

According to the schedule, the simultaneous voting of the 2024 legislative elections will take place on November 27 and the counting of votes and the summing up of the counting results will take place from November 27 to December 16, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://surabaya.bisnis.com/read/20241127/531/1819718/jokowi-beri-ucapan-selamat-ke-khofifah-atas-hasil-pilkada-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos