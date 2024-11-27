BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that the urgent task regarding the Palestinian issue is to comprehensively and effectively implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions to end the war as quickly as possible.

The fundamental solution is to implement the two-state solution and promote the political settlement of the Palestinian issue, Xi said in his congratulatory message at a UN meeting held Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In his message, Xi stressed that the Palestine issue is at the heart of the Middle East issue that affects regional peace and security.

Xi expressed support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital and called for the restoration of the Palestinian people's right to statehood and survival, as well as his right of return.

China has always been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people's just cause to restore their legitimate national rights and has supported the Palestinian factions in strengthening their unity, Xi noted.

He hopes that Palestinian factions can implement the Beijing Declaration aimed at ending division and strengthening Palestinian unity to achieve internal reconciliation.

China firmly supports Palestine's full membership in the United Nations and the convening of a broader, more authoritarian and more effective international peace conference, Xi stressed.

He pledged that China would continue to work with the international community to promote an immediate ceasefire and end the killings, and to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA) in continuing its provision of humanitarian assistance to Palestine refugees in the Near East. people of Gaza.

The Chinese president also pledged to work with the international community to return the Palestinian issue to the right track of the two-state solution for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement as soon as possible.