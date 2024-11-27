PM Modi to inaugurate development works at Prayagraj on December 13: CM Yogi









Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India]November 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 and announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Prayagraj on December 13 to inaugurate several development projects.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister assured that all preparations for the grand event would be completed a month ahead of the scheduled date, i.e. December 10.

Highlighting the rapid progress, CM Yogi said preparations are moving forward on a war footing. Senior government and administrative officials have conducted in-depth reviews and inspections of ongoing projects. Despite delays caused by a prolonged rainy season, he asserted that the Mahakumbh, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, will be held with grandeur and splendor. The Chief Minister expressed pride at having the opportunity to receive advice from Prime Minister Modi during the inauguration. He added that the central and state governments, as well as all departments, are fully committed to ensuring the success of this monumental event.

CM Yogi announced that Mahakumbh 2025 will feature a significantly expanded fairground, covering an additional 800 hectares compared to Kumbh 2019. Reflecting on the success of past events, he noted that the previous Kumbh housed around 80,000 tents and 60,000 institutions. This year, the number of tents will be doubled to 1.8 lakh, ensuring greater capacity for pilgrims and organizations.

He also highlighted the importance of the event for devotees of Sanatan Dharma and followers of Indian traditions, who revere Ganga and Prayagraj. Saints, as well as social and cultural organizations across the country, should participate. Extensive infrastructure development is underway in the Kumbh area and the city, with some projects expected to be completed by November 30 and others by December 10.

Prime Minister Modi's visit on December 13 will include performance of Maa Ganga aarti, inauguration of various development projects and display of Digital Kumbh and other completed works aimed at enhancing the grandeur of the event.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the positive contributions towards the preparations for Mahakumbh and called for continued support to present Prayagraj in a positive light to the nation and the world. He invited the faithful from all over the world to experience this divine event. (ANI)

