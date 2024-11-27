Donald Trump's new admin weighs in: How much should we invade Mexico?





Within the future administration of Donald Trump, a new debate is raging over whether and to what extent the president-elect should follow through on his election promise to attack, or even invade, Mexico as part of the “war” that he is committed to waging against the powerful. drug cartels.

“To what extent should we invade Mexico? says a senior Trump transition official. “That’s the question.”

It's a question that would have seemed insane to the Republican elite before, even during Trump's first term. But in the four years since, many Republican power centers have rallied around Trump's idea of ​​bombing or attacking Mexico.

Trump's Cabinet picks, including his picks for secretary of defense and secretary of state, have publicly supported the idea of ​​a possible deployment of the U.S. military to Mexico. The same goes for the man Trump chose to become his national security adviser. So is the man Trump chose as “border czar” to lead his immigration crackdown. The same goes for various Trump allies in Congress and the media.

Trump, who has regularly (and falsely) presented himself as the candidate of “endless wars,” now wants to lead a new conflict just south of our country’s border. But right now, in the words of a Trump adviser, “it's not clear how far he will go on this.” This source adds: “If things don't change, the president still believes it is necessary to take some sort of military action against these killers. »

Another source close to Trump describes to Rolling Stone what they call a “soft invasion” of Mexico, in which U.S. special forces — not a large in-theater deployment — would be sent covertly to assassinate cartel leaders. Indeed, it is a preliminary plan that Trump himself has embraced in private conversations this year.

For this story, Rolling Stone spoke with six Republicans who each discussed this topic with the twice-impeached former and now future president. some of these sources have briefed Trump on these policy ideas in recent weeks. These proposals – more or less violent – ​​include drone strikes or airstrikes against cartel infrastructure or drug laboratories; send trainers and military “advisers” to Mexico; deploy kill teams on Mexican soil; waging cyberwar against drug lords and their networks; and have U.S. special forces carry out a series of raids and kidnappings of notorious cartel figures. Editors' Choice

In some of those private conversations, including during this period of presidential transition, Trump told his confidants and some Republican lawmakers that he planned to tell the Mexican government that it needed to stem the flow of fentanyl to America – one way or another, within several months – otherwise he will send in the American army.

As Rolling Stone reported, for at least the last year, Trump has sought specific “battle plans” and different military options for “attacking Mexico.”

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida), whom Trump chose as secretary of state, endorsed the idea of ​​sending U.S. troops to Mexico to fight drug cartels, provided that “there is cooperation from the Mexican government. and that such operations are carried out “in coordination with the Mexican armed forces and police.”

Fox News commentator Pete Hegseth, whom Trump picked to lead the Pentagon, said last year that it might be in the national interest to deploy the military against Mexican drug cartels, which he called “terrorist-type organizations poisoning our population”.

“If military action is necessary, that’s what eventually will have to be done,” Hegseth said. “Obviously you'll have to be smart about it. Obviously, the precision is striking. But if we put fear in the minds of the drug lords, at least to begin with, [and] they cannot operate in the open with impunity, [it] changes the way they operate. You combine that with real border security… now you’re cooking with gas and you have a chance.” Related content

Trump's pick for national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Florida), co-introduced legislation last year to create authorization for the use of military force to target drug cartels. Mexican drug companies, saying it would “give the president sophisticated military cybersecurity, intelligence and surveillance assets to disrupt cartel operations that put Americans at risk.”

Trump's new border czar, Tom Homan, recently promised that Trump would use the military against drug cartels in Mexico. “President Trump has pledged to designate them a terrorist organization and use the full power of American special operations to eliminate them,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump's top allies on Capitol Hill, also introduced legislation last year to “designate Mexican cartels and other transnational criminal organizations as foreign terrorist organizations.” He did so after promising that America would “unleash the fury and power of the United States” against drug cartels in Mexico, and that Congress would “give the military the power to take on to these organizations wherever they exist.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), Trump's homeland security pick, sent National Guard troops to the South Texas border this year, saying it was necessary “because the border is a war zone.

“The United States of America is in a period of invasion – the invasion is coming through the southern border,” she said. “All 50 states have a common enemy: the Mexican drug cartels who are waging war against our nation. And cartels are committing violence in every one of our states, even here in South Dakota.

