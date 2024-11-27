Pakistani police crackdown clears Imran Khan protesters from Islamabad | News of the demonstrations





The jailed former prime minister's top aide said hundreds of protesters were shot dead as authorities ended the lockdown after evicting PTI supporters.

Pakistani security forces have chased supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan out of Islamabad following a widespread overnight crackdown.

Authorities have reopened roads connecting the capital to the rest of the country, ending a four-day lockdown, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday, confirming that the city had been evacuated.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a key aide to Khan, said hundreds of protesters who had marched towards Islamabad to demand the release of the cricketer-turned-politician had been shot dead and thousands more others were arrested during the crackdown. In a separate statement, the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party also said eight people had been killed, a claim rejected by the government.

Police previously said no deadly weapons were used in Tuesday night's operation and that nearly 1,000 protesters were arrested.

On Wednesday morning, city workers were cleaning up debris and clearing out shipping containers that had been used by authorities to block roads leading to the capital to stop the march of protesters.

The protest was called by the PTI, which planned to stage a sit-in to press for the release of Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023 for over 150 cases. Khan says the charges are politically motivated and aimed at preventing his return in this year's disputed elections.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, led the convoy that broke through security lines leading to the edge of the red zone, which is home to government buildings and embassies, on Tuesday.

More than 10,000 protesters clashed with around 20,000 security forces in deadly clashes that left several people dead, including four paramilitary soldiers.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan march towards Islamabad after cleaning shipping containers placed by authorities [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

On Tuesday evening, the army took control of D-Chowk, a large square in the red zone where protesters had gathered.

The PTI announced a temporary suspension of protests, Geo News television channel reported on Wednesday.

Mohammad Asim, PTI president for Peshawar city in the party's northern stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told Reuters news agency that the party would define the new strategy later, after due consultations.

He said Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a key ally of Khan, had returned safely to the province from Islamabad. We know that the police are trying to arrest Bibi.

Police have arrested more than 4,000 Khan supporters since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services in parts of the country. However, services have now been restored.

