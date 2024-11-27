The world welcomes the ceasefire agreement: “an important step”





Countries around the world, including Italy, China and Turkey, have welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, which came into force early Wednesday and expressed the feeling that the agreement would be flawed. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan also announced that Ankara was ready to help in any way necessary to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. Israeli Air Force attacks in Lebanon (Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) The Turkish Foreign Ministry called on the international community to pressure Israel to fully comply with the conditions and provide compensation for the damage caused to Lebanon. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides offered Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati his help in implementing the terms of the agreement. In an official statement, Christodoulides said Cyprus was ready to help in other areas as well, citing its close relations with Israel and Lebanon. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also welcomed the deal, describing it as something her government had been working towards for a long time. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued an official statement welcoming the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, and the Jordanian Foreign Ministry followed suit, calling the truce an important step that must be followed by international efforts to end aggression in Gaza and Israel's actions in the West Bank. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry also expressed support for the deal. Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the PLO executive committee, also welcomed the agreement. We urge the international community to pressure Israel to end its criminal war in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and to end all escalatory measures against the Palestinian people. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed his country's support for all efforts to reduce tensions and achieve peace, adding: “We welcome the ceasefire agreement. fire between the parties. 2 View the gallery Italian Prime Minister Meloni with Israeli President Herzog (Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) Since the truce came into effect, Lebanese citizens have been seen returning to their abandoned homes in the south of the country, celebrating the agreement. Convoys of displaced families who fled during the war began moving south. Provocations could reignite the conflict The Israeli army fired warning shots early Wednesday at vehicles in a restricted area, forcing them to retreat. Residents near Israel's northern border later reported continued shooting. In response to the incident, an IDF spokesperson said the army would act against anyone attempting to violate the ceasefire agreement and would not allow the security of Israeli residents to be compromised. David Azoulay, head of the Metula regional council, criticized what he described as Israel's continued policy of containment, saying: “Eight vehicles and motorcycles belonging to Hezbollah reached the ruins of the village of Kila. Nice agreement, more confinement upon confinement, nothing has changed since October 7.

