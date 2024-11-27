Assam MP writes to PM Modi, demands India's intervention in Bangladesh | News from India





Assam MP Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking India's intervention over alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and ensuring the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Purkayastha, who represents Karimganj (North) which borders Bangladesh, urged the prime minister for immediate diplomatic intervention to hold perpetrators of attacks on minorities accountable. Das, Bangladesh spokesperson Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on Monday from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in a sedition case. “His arrest on flimsy charges has raised serious concerns about the targeting of religious figures who speak out against the injustice and oppression faced by Hindus and other minorities in the neighboring country. The charges against him appear to be politically motivated and intended to suppress his voice and the cause he represents,” Purkayastha said. The MP urged the Prime Minister to ensure that Bangladesh allows minorities to practice their faith freely and without fear of violence or persecution, in line with international human rights standards. “I hope that the Indian government, under your leadership, will strongly stand up for the protection of religious freedom and minority rights, both in India and in neighboring countries, especially in times of such grave injustice,” he said. he declared. Purkayastha, a Congress MLA who extended support to the BJP government without giving up his Assembly membership, also sent a copy of the letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/assam-mla-pm-modi-indias-intervention-bangladesh-9693250/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos