Politics
Assisted dying is a slippery slope that turns the NHS into a national death service, warns Tory leader Liam Fox
A former senior minister has become the latest major politician to oppose the assisted dying bill, warning it could turn the National Health Service into a national death service.
Liam Fox, who is a practicing doctor and served as shadow health secretary for more than four years, believes it would be impossible to prevent the slippery slope scenario of an extension of the bill au- beyond terminal illnesses, as he described the safeguards in the legislation as FALSE.
His warning reflects the concerns of the general public, highlighted in a survey consulted by The Independentwhich shows that 50 per cent do not believe the NHS is capable of administering assisted dying.
It came as three former prime ministers Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss united to oppose the bill, which is due to be debated on Friday, and former attorney general Dominic Grieve warned that it would violate the rule of law.
Write for The IndependentDr Fox said: As a doctor turned politician, I believe some of the so-called safeguards surrounding this legislation are completely false. For example, the idea that the conditions set out in the bill cannot be changed in the future, thereby avoiding a slippery slope scenario, is simply false.
In our political system, no parliament can bind its successor, and any future amendments to broaden the scope of the law would be entirely possible.
While the bill's sponsor, Labor MP Kim Leadbeater, insisted its safeguards are the strongest in the world, Dr Fox based his concerns on what has happened in countries that have already introduced medical assistance in dying.
He said: We can see the potential dangers we will face by considering the Canadian experience. In 2016, medical assistance in dying (MAID) became legal in Canada for the terminally ill. In 2021, however, the requirement that the death be reasonably foreseeable was removed; Furthermore, the extension to people with mental illness was approved in principle and is expected to come into force in 2027.
In 2022, 13,241 people died in Canada thanks to MAID, representing 4.1 percent of all deaths. This would equate to around 30,000 deaths per year in the UK. Perhaps most worryingly, more than 35% of people who died on medical assistance in Canada in 2022 reported being motivated by the idea that they were a burden to their family, friends or caregivers.
He added: The state of Oregon in the United States has broadened the interpretation of terminal illness to encompass non-terminal conditions such as anorexia, diabetes, hernias and arthritis, and the Countries -Bas and Belgium have extended this practice to authorize euthanasia of children and newborns.
Dr Fox's opposition to the bill comes after a Whitestone Insights poll found 50 per cent of 2,000 respondents agreed that the NHS is not currently in a state where it would be sure to introduce assisted suicide. This figure rose to 68 percent among 18-24 year olds.
Overall, 63 percent think MPs have not had enough time to debate and review the legislation.
Former Attorney General Mr Grieve claimed the bill would be blocked for several reasons by the European Convention on Human Rights.
He was among five former senior government legal officials who warned MPs to vote against the assisted dying bill this Friday, with its passage hanging on the knife's edge. In their letter, they warn that the law would have serious implications for the British justice system and that it seeks to overturn decades of legal conventions. The times reported.
Mr Grieve cited previous decisions under the Convention that decriminalization of assisted dying would violate state obligations if it was not accompanied by adequate safeguards against abuse and coercion, adding that the upcoming bill does not provide such guarantees.
The interventions by Mr Fox, Mr Johnson, Ms Truss and Baroness May, none of whom can vote on Friday, come after Gordon Brown said he did not support legalizing assisted dying, arguing that the The state of the NHS means this is not the right. It’s time for such a big change.
The influential former Labor chancellor said the days spent with his wife Sarah at the bedside of their dying baby Jennifer were some of the most precious days of our lives.
And, in an intervention that threatens to derail Ms Leadbeaters' Terminally Ill (End of Life) Adults Bill, Mr Brown instead called for the creation of a commission to devise a strategy on 10 years fully funded for enhanced and comprehensive palliative care.
Ms Leadbeater described her bill as the most stringent in the world, with three levels of scrutiny in the form of approval by two doctors and a High Court judge. It would also make coercion a misdemeanor punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
Under the legislation, which covers England and Wales, only adults who are terminally ill, with less than six months to live and a constant desire to die would be eligible.
Leadbeater said opponents of plans to legalize assisted dying must not hear the stories of the terminally ill. She called for the debate to focus on the problem we need to solve rather than on Cabinet members who have fallen out with other Cabinet members.
A cross-party group of MPs, including Conservative MP Ben Spencer, Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson and Labor MP Anna Dixon, co-sponsored a so-called demolition amendment, which would defeat the bill if enough MPs supported it .
On Wednesday, Ms Dixon told BBC Radio 4s Today program: There are many complex legal and practical considerations that we believe a private member's bill will not allow us to adequately address, and that is why we have tabled this cross-party amendment.
The independent review would resemble a law commission or royal commission, and would allow experts to examine issues relating to, for example, coercion in much greater detail.
