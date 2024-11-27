WASHINGTON (AP) Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released and are returning to the United States, the White House said Wednesday, heralding a diplomatic deal with Beijing in the final months of the Biden administration.

The three are Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leungall of whom had been designated by the US government as unjustly detained by China. Suede was sentenced to death for drug trafficking while he Li And Leung were imprisoned for espionage.

FILE – Harrison Li holds a photo of his father, Kai Li, as he poses for a photo, Jan. 23, 2024, in Palo Alto, California. (Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Soon they will return and reunite with their families for the first time in many years, the White House said in a statement.

This release comes just two months after the release of David Lin by China. a Christian pastor from California who had spent nearly 20 years behind bars after being convicted of contract fraud.

Relations between the United States and China have been roiled for years by major disagreements between the world's two largest economies over trade, human rights, production of fentanyl precursors, security issues that include espionage and hacking, China's aggressiveness towards Taiwan and its smaller southern Chinese neighbors. Sea and Beijing's support for the Russian military-industrial sector.

The release of Americans deemed unjustly detained in China has been a top agenda item in every conversation between the United States and China, and Wednesday's events suggest a willingness by Beijing to engage with the outgoing Democratic administration before the return of Republican President-elect Donald Trump to the United States. Home in January.

Trump took significant steps against China on trade and diplomacy during his first term. He has pledged to continue these policies in his second term, sparking unease among those who fear an all-out trade war would significantly hurt the international economy and spur possible Chinese military action against Taiwan.

Nevertheless, the two countries maintained a dialogue that included a partial restoration of military contacts. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met this month to discuss potential improvements.

In a separate but related move, the State Department on Wednesday lowered its China travel warning to level two, advising U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution over the norm when traveling to the mainland . The alert was previously at level three, telling Americans they should reconsider traveling to China, in part because of the risk of unwarranted detention of Americans.

The new alert removes this language but retains a warning that the Chinese government arbitrarily enforces local laws, including exit bans on U.S. citizens and citizens of other countries, without a fair and transparent process provided for by law.

The Biden administration has raised the case of Americans detained with China in several meetings in recent years, including this month when Biden spoke with Xi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Peru.

Politico was the first to report the man's release, which it said was part of a prisoner exchange with the United States. The White House did not immediately confirm that Chinese citizens had been sent home.

Li, a Chinese immigrant who started an export business in the United States, was arrested in September 2016 after landing in Shanghai. He was placed under surveillance, interrogated without a lawyer and accused of providing state secrets to the FBI. A U.N. working group called his 10-year prison sentence arbitrary and his family said the charges were politically motivated.

Leung was convicted last year to life in prison for espionage. He was arrested in 2021 by the local office of China's counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou after China closed its borders and imposed strict restrictions on domestic travel and social controls to combat the spread of COVID-19.

After Leung's conviction, the United States recommended without, however, citing specific cases in which Americans would reconsider traveling to China due to arbitrary law enforcement, exit bans and the risk of unjustified detentions.

Swidan had been imprisoned for 12 years on drug charges and, like Li and Leung, had been deemed by the State Department to be wrongly detained.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.