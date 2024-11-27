Indonesians vote in regional elections seen as test for Prabowo





JAKARTA, NOVEMBER 27 (AFP/APP): Indonesians voted to elect their local leaders in the country's largest simultaneous regional elections on Wednesday, with President Prabowo Subianto seeking to consolidate his grip on power.

More than 200 million people were eligible to vote to choose dozens of governors and mayors, as well as 415 regents, with some candidates linked to former leader Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, vying for coveted positions considered pathways to higher functions.

The race for Jakarta governor was in focus, with political parties viewing the position as a stepping stone to the presidency. Jokowi won the presidential election after serving as governor of the capital for two years.

Polling stations were open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in all three time zones across the vast archipelago, and voting went smoothly in Jakarta, where some organizers set up makeshift booths at schools and roadsides.

On Wednesday evening, independent pollsters such as the Indonesian Political Indicator, Charta Politika and the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI), placed Pramono ahead of his rivals, garnering between 49 and 50 percent of the vote.

“Quick counts” conducted by independent pollsters have been used in previous elections by candidates to claim victory.

Lies Hartono, who heads the campaign team of Pramono and his running mate Rano Karno, cited several polls putting the duo above the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff.

“Based on these results, we can declare that the elections in Jakarta were held in one round,” he said in a press conference broadcast by Kompas TV.

Official results are expected to be announced no later than December 15, according to General Election Commission (KPU) regulations.

– Floods, featured traffic –

Grocery store clerk Reni Apriani, 54, said she wants Jakarta's next governor to focus attention on solving problems plaguing the megacity, including flooding.

“The government must be able to anticipate to avoid flooding,” she told AFP, adding that she hoped the new leaders would also be able to provide jobs for unemployed youth.

Muhammad Arif, 49, said he hoped the new governor would address traffic congestion, a long-standing problem in the city where traffic is often backed up during rush hours.

“I live on the road, I always use motorcycle transportation. So the traffic is very annoying, it's like I'm growing old on the road,” the real estate agent explained to AFP.

Made Supriatma, a political researcher and visiting scholar at Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, said the election was “very important” for Prabowo's government.

“He needs his people at the regional level to ensure his government functions effectively,” Made said.

– Regional influence –

Against Pramono is former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil, who has the support of the largest coalition of parties – and the endorsement of Jokowi.

“For Jokowi, these regional elections will determine his political influence in the future, if the candidates he supports lose in Central Java and Jakarta, his influence will decrease,” Made said.

Firman Noor, a policy researcher at the government-funded National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), said candidates aligned with Prabowo will be more responsive in implementing the president's agenda.

Prabowo easily won February's presidential election, helped by the support of his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's son.

Jokowi's son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, is running in the North Sumatra gubernatorial elections and polls give the 33-year-old victory.

In North Sumatra, flooding caused by intense rains in several districts and towns, including the provincial capital Medan, led to the postponement of voting in some polling stations to a later date, the county commissioner told AFP. KPU, Yulianto Sudrajat.

The only province in Indonesia that did not participate in local elections is Yogyakarta, as the country's cultural capital is ruled by a sultan who also serves as governor.