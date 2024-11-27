PM Modi fulfilled Balasaheb's dream of creating a common Shiv Sainik CM: Eknath Shinde









Updated: November 27, 2024 5:13 p.m. EAST

Thane (Maharashtra) [India]November 27 (ANI): Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have fulfilled the dream of Shiv founder Sena, Balasaheb Thackeray, to make a common Shiv Sainik the chief minister of the state.

“I thank all the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving us a landslide victory. This is unprecedented…Amit Shah and PM Modi have fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of creating a common Shiv Sainik , the CM They have always stood by me,” Shinde said at a press conference here.

He said the decision on the chief minister's post will be taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the Mahayuti alliance parties with Amit Shah.

“A meeting of the three parties (of Mahayuti) will be held with Amit Shah tomorrow (November 28). Detailed discussions will take place in this meeting. After that, a decision will be taken,” he said.

He said whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes, he will respect it.

“I told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not leave any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable for me,” said Eknath Shinde. a press conference in Mumbai.

The sources said the Mahayuti government's swearing-in ceremony could take place on December 2.

The Sena leader said he never saw himself as a chief minister but as a common man whose job was to work for the citizens of the state.

“I have always worked as a labourer. I have never considered myself as a chief minister. CM means Common Man, I have worked considering that… We should work for the people. I have seen the pain of citizens, the way they managed their homes,” he said.

“Whoever is elected CM by Mahayuti, Shiv Sainiks will support him,” he added.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited the national capital New Delhi. He is expected to meet the BJP top brass to try to break the deadlock over the decision on who will be the state's chief minister.

When asked about the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, Fadnavis said the answer would be given soon and a decision was being taken on the matter.

“The answer to this question will be given soon. All senior leaders of the three Mahayuti parties are taking a decision together,” Fadnavis said while speaking to the media.

Speaking on the decision regarding the posts of other ministers, Fadnavis said that decisions regarding the chief minister would be taken first, after which the rest of the decisions would be taken.23.

Maharashtra election results were announced on November 23, but the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is yet to choose the chief minister. The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra assembly, while its allies – the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP – won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The Maharashtra parliamentary elections were held on November 20 and the results were declared in November. (ANI)

