Numerous bomb threats against Trump cabinet nominees





Several of Donald Trump's cabinet nominees and his White House team's picks have been the targets of bomb threats.

The FBI said it was aware of “numerous bomb threats” as well as “swatting incidents,” in which scam calls are made to attract a police response to the target's home.

Threats have been made against Trump's choice to lead the Departments of Housing, Agriculture and Labor, as well as his choice to be US ambassador to the United Nations.

Police are investigating the incidents that occurred Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump's transition team, said Trump appointees have been targets of violent, anti-American threats against their lives and the lives of those who live with them.

She said several people had been targeted and that “law enforcement acted quickly to ensure” their safety.

“With President Trump as an example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us,” she said.

Neither Leavitt nor the FBI identified the targets by name.

New York Republican Elise Stefanik, whom Trump appointed as US ambassador to the United Nations, was the first to report that her family home had been the target of a bomb threat.

But Stefanik's office said the congresswoman was informed of the bomb threat while she was driving with her husband and three-year-old son from Washington DC to New York for Thanksgiving.

Separately, New York police later told the BBC's US partner CBS that the New York home of Trump's commerce secretary candidate, Howard Lutnick, had also been threatened.

Trump, who survived two assassination attempts during his campaign, was not among those who received threats, police sources told US media.

According to media reports, none of the people targeted were protected by the US Secret Service.

Lee Zeldin, who Trump nominated to serve as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, also confirmed he had been targeted, saying a “pipe bomb threat” had been sent to his home with a pro-Palestinian themed message.

“My family and I were not home at the time and we are safe,” he said. “We are grateful for the quick action taken by local officers.”

Brooke Rollins, Trump's pick to lead the Department of Agriculture, posted to X to thank police in Fort Worth, Texas, for their “swift efforts” to investigate a threat against her family Wednesday morning.

“We remained unharmed and quickly returned home,” she wrote.

Scott Turner, Trump's pick for Housing Department, and Lori Chavez-Deremer, his pick for labor secretary, also posted on social media that they had been targeted. They each swore they would not be deterred by threats.

President Joe Biden “has been briefed” on the threats, the White House said in a statement.

“The White House is in contact with federal law enforcement and the president-elect’s team, and continues to monitor the situation closely.”

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, who recently dropped out of a bid for U.S. attorney general, has also been targeted.

The Okaloosa County, Florida Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a bomb threat was targeted at an address in the town of Niceville.

The home's mailbox was emptied and no devices were located, police said, and a search of the area turned up nothing.

Fox News also reports that John Ratcliffe, Trump's nominee for CIA director, and Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth have received threats.

Similar hoax tactics have recently been used against other high-profile political figures, including against judges and prosecutors who oversaw the criminal cases against Trump.

Last year, American politicians across the country were crushed at Christmas. Most were Republicans, but some Democrats were also targeted.

