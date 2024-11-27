Former PMs Johnson, Truss, May and Brown unite against assisted suicide bill

Three former Conservative Prime Ministers and the former Labor Prime Minister before Keir Starmer have all spoken out against the assisted suicide bill.

As MPs prepare to vote on Kim Leadbeaters Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill This Friday, former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, Baroness May and Liz Truss indicated their opposition to the bill which, if passed, will legalize assisted suicide for people believed to have fewer than six years left months to live.

Baroness Theresa May, Prime Minister between 2016 and 2019, is expected vote against the bill. The Telegraph reports that sources close to May said her opposition to assisted suicide legislation had not changed since she voted against it in 2015.

Liz Truss said she was “totally opposed” to the bill. This is a mistake in principle: state bodies like the NHS and the justice system should protect lives, not end them.

“There is no doubt that, as we have seen in Canada, vulnerable people would be under appalling pressure to end their lives prematurely. The law would be ripe for exploitation by unscrupulous people. MPs should reject this terrible bill and focus instead on improving health services,” she said.

According to reportsBoris Johnson would not support Leadbeaters' current assisted suicide bill.

Speaking last week, Gordon Brown, the former Labor prime minister before Starmer, said the debate on assisted suicide is moving too quickly and we should instead put in place a fully funded ten-year strategy for improved and comprehensive palliative care.

Labor cabinet divided over assisted suicide

The Secretary of Health clearly opposed the bill which must be voted on this Friday. Earlier this week, he ordered a review of the costs of implementing assisted suicide if Kim Leadbeaters' assisted suicide bill passes later this month, warning of a frightening scenario in which patients would be pushed to end their lives, and claiming that assisted suicide would come later this month. to the detriment of other choices.

I would hate for people to opt for assisted dying because they think they are saving someone money somewhere, whether it be loved ones or the NHS. And I think that's one of the questions that MPs grapple with when they're deciding how to vote, he said. said.

Speaking to journalists at the NHS Providers Conference in Liverpool, when asked about the Leadbeaters Bill, he said that now we have seen the Bill published, I have asked my department to look at the costs that would be associated with the provision of a new service to enable medical assistance in dying. Before.

This work is ongoing, so I cannot give you a precise figure today. You mention the potential for cost savings if people choose to opt for assisted dying rather than remaining in the care of providers or the NHS. I think this is a scary argument on a slippery slope.

Assisted suicide would come at the expense of other competing pressures and priorities, he added.

His fellow Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood has also openly opposed the assisted suicide bill.

Mahmood voted against legalizing assisted suicide in 2015 and she has remained a vocal opponent of assisted suicide. In July This year, she said, I don't plan to support it.

I know some MPs who support this question are thinking: For God's sake we weren't a nation of granny killers, what is wrong with you? [But] once you cross that line, you cross it forever. If it becomes the norm that at a certain age or with certain illnesses you are now a bit of a burden, that’s a really dangerous position to be in.”

It is also understood that Angela Rayner and the Secretary of EducationBridget Phillipson, as well as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones and company secretary Jonathan Reynolds all indicated they would not vote in favor of the bill either.

Right To Life UK spokesperson Catherine Robinson said: “Opposition to this dangerous bill is growing rapidly. These former Prime Ministers join the mother and father of the house and members of the Labor cabinet in expressing their concerns about assisted suicide.”

“Those who are terminally ill need help to live, not to die.”