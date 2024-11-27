PA seeks to exclude trade from Turkey's ban on Israel





Palestinian Authority Economy Minister Muhammed al-Amur called on Turkey to exclude the Palestinian market from the trade ban imposed on Israel in a recent statement, according to Turkish media Star. Al-Amur stressed that the Palestinian economy, being small and severely affected by the conflict, relies heavily on essential Turkish products. “The Palestinian market is a small market affected by the war. Therefore, it must be excluded from the trade ban imposed on Israel,” al-Amur said, according to Turkish media. Highlighting the crucial importance of Turkish products, he said: “Palestinian merchants import goods from Turkey to the Palestinian market; these goods are basic necessities, and the Palestinian economy needs them.” Al-Amur said an agreement had been reached between Turkey and the Palestinian Authority on this issue. “We have conveyed our request; we agree with Turkey,” he revealed, explaining the process of collaboration between the Palestinian Ministry of Economy and the Turkish Ministry of Commerce to ensure the uninterrupted flow of goods essential supplies to the West Bank. “Palestinian importers come to us, to the Palestinian Ministry of Economy, and we obtain the necessary documents and commitments from them. Thus, it is confirmed that the final destination of trade between Turkey and Palestine is the Palestinian territories” , al-Amour said. concluded. “As the Palestinian Ministry of Economy, we send the approval to the Turkish Ministry of Commerce. They also carry out the necessary procedures confirming that these goods are intended for the Palestinian market.” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to his supporters during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey August 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS/FILE PHOTO) Products from Türkiye used exclusively by Palestinians He assured that the products sent from Türkiye are used exclusively by Palestinians. “Products sent from Türkiye to Palestine are used only by Palestinians,” al-Amur said, citing Turkish media. This measure ensures that goods are not diverted elsewhere and addresses any concerns regarding the end use of imports. Expressing appreciation for Turkey's support, al-Amur said: “We thank Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who have stood with Palestine from the beginning. “We thank Turkey for putting pressure on the Israeli government to end the cruel war in Gaza and the West Bank,” al-Amur said, as reported by Akam. Al-Amur stressed the importance of Turkish trade for the Palestinians. “Trade with Turkey is a priority issue for us,” he said, stressing that continued Turkish exports are vital for the Palestinian economy. He expressed his gratitude for the mechanisms put in place to ensure this continuity. “We are grateful for the requests presented to ensure market continuity and continued exports from Turkey to Palestine,” he noted. He said the process is going smoothly. “Things are going well in this direction,” al-Amour observed. Detailing the cooperation between the two ministries, he said: “They [the Turkish Ministry of Trade] carry out the necessary procedures confirming that the direction of these goods is the Palestinian market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-831069 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos