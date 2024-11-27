Maye Musk says Elon and Donald Trump 'just seem to be having fun'





Maye Musk commented on her son's friendship with Donald Trump in an interview with Fox Business. Elon Musk and the president-elect are having “a lot of fun,” she said. Maye Musk called her son the “genius of the world” and supported him. to reduce government waste.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are two of the richest and most powerful men in the world. Musk helped Trump win back the White House and now wants to shake up the federal government.

Musk's mother, Maye, commented on their budding relationship in an interview on Fox Business this week: “They just seem to be having fun, a lot of fun, and it's good for them to both be having fun.”

Elon Musk, 53, is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the richest man on the planet with a net worth close to $350 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Trump, 78, is the president-elect of the world's largest economy, a real estate mogul, reality TV star and convicted felon.

Elon “really respects him a lot and he's really happy that there's a future for America now,” Maye said.

The model and dietitian said she only saw the two together briefly while living in New York. The two visited the Trump resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where Musk participated in calls with other world leaders and weighed in on cabinet choices. They also attended a SpaceX launch in Texas this month.

So proud that @elonmusk is appreciated for his contribution to the United States. Its goal is to prevent American bankruptcy. Vote!

By the way, I posted this on Instagram and expected an avalanche of hate. Instead, I only got 20% hate. However, the negative comments are very pic.twitter.com/lWLiG1mqfs

Maye Musk (@mayemusk) November 4, 2024

Many mothers stand up for their children and sing their praises, and Maye is no exception. She echoed her son's scathing criticism of the “dishonest Democratic media” and said they would “try to break the relationship” between him and the new president.

Maye said calling Elon “rich” or a “billionaire” was “degrading,” and she considers him “the genius of the world.”

She also predicted that as co-head of a new Department of Government Effectiveness, he would easily eliminate government waste. Just like he did on Twitter, now May.

Elon is clearly close to his mother. He posted photos of them, sent her heart emojis on ” in 2021.

Likewise, Maye shared childhood photos of Musk and repeatedly said how proud she was of him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/maye-musk-elon-musk-donald-trump-friendship-fun-politics-mother-2024-11

