Kangana Ranaut releases new book on Prime Minister Narendra Modis' speeches; share a story





(Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Actor-turned-politician, BJP faces Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut has been in the spotlight for some time now. First her victory in Mandi, then the interviews that followed brought her to the forefront. And now, Kangana has stunned the world with a recent revelation.

Over the past few months, Kangana Ranaut has compiled, edited and presented all the speeches delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort on Independence Day.

According to her Instagram story, the book is titled Rashtra Pratham Narendra Modi which can also be translated to Nation First with PM Modi. The book compiles and translates that of PM Modi Independence Day Speech delivered during his tenure, and Kangana recommends all students, children, researchers and adults to read the book in order to understand the Prime Minister's vision.

Kangana Ranaut also shared that the book was published by Narendra Modi Study Center .

This is not the first time Kangana has presented herself as a passionate about literature . Around 4 years ago, when the world was in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kangana shared a video on her Instagram page in which she criticized the habit of binge watching TV, serials and others, and explained how it had become a competition to watch as many as possible.

And then, as an alternative, she mentioned some books that people can read instead. For example, there was The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini, The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks, Raja Yoga by Swami Vivekananda and much more.

She also shared that she didn't think books like The Alchemist and The Fountainhead were suitable for beginners because they were very intensely layered.

Overall, this new book edited and compiled by Ranaut is like a way to preserve the speeches as a historical document, and also shows how India has transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Moreover, as she shared in the story, this will also inspire researchers and students, and overall be a great way to learn more about PM Modis' personality and his vision. Kangana Ranaut praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/books/features/kangana-ranaut-releases-new-book-about-pm-narendra-modis-speeches-shares-story/articleshow/115733317.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos