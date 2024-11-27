Xi offers congratulations on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People; the question of Palestine is about fairness and justice

A UN meeting is being held on November 26 to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Photo: UN website

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his congratulations to a UN meeting held Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Noting that the Palestine question is the core of the Middle East issue and concerns international fairness and justice, Xi said the urgent task is to comprehensively and effectively implement relevant Council resolutions. Security Council in order to end the war as quickly as possible and ease tensions. regional situation.

In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. On this day in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine, according to the UN website.

Xi has sent congratulatory messages to the UN meeting on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People for 12 consecutive years.

The fundamental solution is to implement the two-state solution and promote the political settlement of the question of Palestine, creating an independent Palestinian state enjoying full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. , and guarantee the Palestinian people's right to statehood, their right to existence and their right of return, Xi said.

Xi stressed that China has always been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people's just cause to restore their legitimate national rights, and has always supported all Palestinian factions in strengthening unity and implementing the Declaration. of Beijing on the end of the division and the strengthening of Palestinian national unity to achieve internal reconciliation.

China firmly supports Palestine in becoming a full member of the United Nations and supports convening a broader, more authoritarian and more effective international peace conference, Xi added.

Xi said China will continue to work with the international community to end war and massacres, support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East in pursuing its humanitarian assistance to the population of Gaza, and to bring the question of Palestine on the right path towards a two-State solution in order to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement as soon as possible.

Wang Jin, associate professor at the Institute of Middle East Studies at Northwestern University in Xi'an, told the Global Times on Tuesday that this demonstrates China's firm and consistent support for the right cause of the Palestinian people and also shows China's responsibility to uphold justice and fairness in international sensitive issues.

“The Chinese people have always been good friends and good partners of the Palestinian people, and our consistent stance for justice has widely won the praise and support of the Arab world and the entire international community,” he said. Wang said.

“The Middle East is still mired in conflict and bloodshed, so the voice of China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a country with international influence, will greatly contribute to the efforts international mediation in the conflict and calling for a ceasefire will strengthen the international community's confidence in achieving a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel issue,” Wang noted.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the Office of the People's Republic of China to the State of Palestine, through the Palestinian Mahmoud Abbas Foundation, held a ceremony on Monday to distribute winter supplies to children in two refugee camps in Tulkarem, in the West Bank.

Additional efforts are needed



According to AP, Hezbollah militants based in Israel and Lebanon began a ceasefire Wednesday, a major step toward ending nearly 14 months of fighting as a breathless region wondered whether it would hold. . The ceasefire began at 4 a.m. Wednesday, a day after Israel carried out its most intense wave of strikes in Beirut since the start of the conflict. At least 42 people have been killed in strikes across the country, according to local authorities.

In response to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China is closely monitoring the current situation between Lebanon and Israel and has always called on all parties to scrupulously respect UN Security Council Resolution 1701. all efforts aimed at easing tensions and establishing peace, and welcoming the ceasefire agreement reached by the parties concerned.

Meanwhile, China believes that the protracted fighting in Gaza is the root cause of this round of unrest in the Middle East, and all parties should work together to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible. Gaza, Mao said.

The current situation in the Middle East remains worrying, as conflicts have already intensified from the Gaza Strip to the Lebanon-Israel border, as well as in other parts of the region, and hopes for a ceasefires are still fragile and uncertain, observers noted.

“Last Wednesday, due to the sole use of the veto by the United States, the Council's efforts for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza suffered another setback,” said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the the UN, during the UN Security Council briefing on the situation at the UN. the Middle East on Monday.

“The Gaza conflict constitutes the greatest test of resistance that the United Nations has ever faced in the Middle East. In our view, this test of resistance is above all a test for the members of the Council. It highlights tests our ability to save lives and maintain peace. It tests our resolve to defend the international rule of law, fairness and justice. mechanisms and resolutions of the Council,” Fu said.

Calling for more action, Fu added: “So far, due to the negative attitude of some countries, the Council's past performance has not passed the test. We call on each country to clearly face its responsibilities and to support the Council in using all options at its disposal to take further steps to achieve an immediate ceasefire and restore peace. »