Gibran returned to Jakarta after voting solo, did not monitor vote counting





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka returned to Jakarta after exercising his right to vote in the 2024 Simultaneous Regional Elections (Pilkada) at TPS 18 Manahan, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The son of 7th President Joko Widodo admitted that he did not monitor the vote counting process for the Solo Pilkada.

Gibran called on residents to remain calm and orderly until the vote counting process was completed. “I didn't watch, I voted, I finished, I went back to Jakarta,” he said, accompanied by his wife, Selvi Ananda.

The Vice President's Secretariat said Gibran reiterated President Prabowo Subianto's message that he conveyed during the Bawaslu Alert Ceremony on November 20, 2024. The message was diversity of opinions and political choices. The former mayor of Solo believes that differences must be a unifying force, especially in the face of the 2024 regional elections.

“Different choices are normal, different opinions are normal. This is precisely what colors our democracy. “This is precisely what makes our democracy mature,” Gibran said.

In his press release after the vote, Gibran also called on the public to properly follow the entire process of holding the parliamentary elections. Gibran expressed his gratitude to all relevant parties who well supervised the simultaneous regional elections.

Unlike Gibran, Joko Widodo voted in TPS 12, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District. This figure, previously known as an Indonesian politician of the democratic struggle, exercised his right to vote this morning with his wife, Iriana Jokowi.

Jokowi assessed that the implementation of the 2024 simultaneous regional elections generally went smoothly. We are currently awaiting the results of the vote count. “After calculating who wins, don’t be arrogant, even those who lose must be able to accept it because sovereignty is in the hands of the people,” Jokowi said.

The two mayoral and deputy mayor candidates vying for the Solo Pilkada are serial number 1 Teguh Prakosa-Bambang “Gage” Nugroho and serial number 2 Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani. Meanwhile, the governor and vice governor seats of Central Java are contested by the number 1 candidate duo Andika Perkasa and Hendrar Prihadi. Meanwhile, the gubernatorial candidate and deputy governor candidate number 2 is Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen.

Septie Ryanthie contributed to the writing of this article.

