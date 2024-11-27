Eknath Shinde on selection of Maharashtra Chief Minister

Thane: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes for Mahayuti-led Maharashtra, it will be final for the Shiv Sena.

Shinde said he spoke on phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. “I told him that I did not think that I would become an obstacle. You can take the decision and as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or Mahayuti, it will be final for us,” the minister said in leader to journalists at a press conference. a press conference at his house 'Shubh Deep' here.

Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaking to reporters at his residence in Thane (ANI)

He also said that people had shown confidence in the work done by the Mahayuti government in the last 2 to 2.5 years and he was a satisfied man.

“I welcome all journalists and we meet for the first time after the announcement of the results. This is a landslide victory, unprecedented in recent years. People showed their confidence in the work done by the Mahayuti government it is the victory of the people,” Shide said.

Shinde said he was also a “common man” and so when I met the common people, there were no obstacles. Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Shirsat, Ravindra Phatak, Dadaji Bhuse and MP Pratap Sarnaik, who retained his Ovala-Majiwada seat, arrived at Shinde's residence.

“Because I come from a poor family, I understood the sufferings of common people. I am happy and satisfied. We have also received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Amit Shah for supporting our projects,” Shinde, who retained his Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, added.

Shinde also said he was happy with his tenure. “The decisions we have taken are historic and no government has taken such decisions,” he added.

He argued that people flooded the voters and that it was because of the work done by his government.

“This is a historic victory, we worked tirelessly. We did not sit at home. Till my last breath, I will work for the people of Maharashtra. I am happy that the youth have found work. Some people have started small businesses. I have attended people whether at home or in Mantrayalay, I have not worked to gain popularity, but I see what people can get,” he said. he added.

He also said that Mahayuti leaders would meet in New Delhi and a final decision would be taken in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also criticized the opposition for blaming the election defeat on EVMs. It is understood that Shinde has asked all newly elected Shiv Sena MLAs to visit their respective constituencies and celebrate their victory. In the recent Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti retained power in the key state. The BJP won a staggering 132 seats and emerged as the single largest party, while the Shiv Sena won 57 seats and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 41 seats.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule thanked his ally Eknath Shinde for saying that the decision of top BJP leaders regarding the state's next chief minister would be acceptable to him.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur soon after Shinde, currently caretaker chief minister, made his stand clear, Bawankule slammed the opposition for trying to spread rumors and malign Shinde's personality.

“I want to thank Shinde. Today he has made his stand clear regarding the post of chief minister. He has taken an important stand. I am proud of him,” the BJP leader said.

Bawankule also praised Shinde for his commitment to Maharashtra's progress, highlighting his role in the completion of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. “He has put in a lot of effort for the betterment of Maharashtra. He has done a good job as the chief minister,” Bawankule added.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has alleged that the BJP central leadership had put pressure on Eknath Shinde to give up his claims for the post of chief minister.

Addressing a press conference soon after Shinde made it clear that senior BJP leaders' decision on the next Maharashtra chief minister would be acceptable to him, Patole said it was suspicious that so much time was being taken to form the next government despite obtaining the Mahayuti alliance. a huge mandate.

“The BJP central leadership has been putting pressure on Shinde to give up his claims for the CM post. Keeping Maharashtra waiting (in terms of government formation) is condemnable,” the Congress leader said.

It remains to be seen whether the next chief minister will be the one whose name is doing the rounds or someone else, he said, apparently referring to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

“It is the habit of the BJP to suddenly bring in a new face,” Patole added.