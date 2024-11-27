Kim Leadbeater defends assisted dying bill amid efforts to stop it

The MP behind the assisted dying bill has insisted it is absolutely on the right track in Parliament after it was criticized as a completely inadequate way of dealing with the controversial issue.

Kim Leadbeater has defended the level of scrutiny her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will receive after a group of MPs attempted to stop the bills being considered in the Commons.

The bill is expected to be the subject of a five-hour debate on Friday, the first such debate in the House of Commons on the issue in almost a decade, with a vote expected at the end on whether it must be adopted for consideration by a committee.

Meanwhile, former prime ministers Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Baroness Theresa May have all been confirmed to oppose the bill.

Lord David Cameron has meanwhile reversed his previous opposition to moves to legalize assisted dying and said he would support the legislation.

None of them will have a vote on Friday, but Baroness May and Lord Cameron would if the bill reaches the Lords.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown last week voiced his opposition to the legislation, insisting the focus should be on better end-of-life care.

Dame Esther Rantzen, who is terminally ill and has been a leading supporter of the campaign to legalize assisted dying, called on as many MPs as possible to attend the debate.

Dame Esther Rantzen is a leading supporter of the campaign to legalize assisted dying (Yui Mok/PA)

In a letter published by pro-change campaign group Dignity in Dying, she urged MPs to go to the Commons to listen to the arguments for and against and make up their own minds, according to their own conscience.

The broadcaster and Childline founder described it as a vital matter of life and death.

An amendment revealed on Tuesday, supported by six MPs from all parties, raised concerns about the level of debate and scrutiny ahead of any vote on Friday, and called for an independent review of the provision of palliative care.

The amendment would refuse to give the bill a second reading, but whether it is voted on or not would depend on whether it is selected by the President.

Ms Leadbeater said the development was disappointing.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: The private member's bill route is absolutely the right route to getting this legislation through. This means that all MPs can vote freely. This is not a government bill.

The Government has a neutral position on this issue and unfortunately the amendment proposed by a handful of MPs is disappointing as the public clearly wants this debate to take place, and I think we have a responsibility as parliamentarians, to ensure that this debate takes place.

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson, who supports the amendment, told the PA news agency she was concerned about the process, or lack thereof, regarding what could be a monumental change in the legislation.

Leadbeater said the debate over physician-assisted dying has generally gone on for decades, and she thinks this bill will likely receive more scrutiny, more discussion and more debate than has been the case. any other legislative text.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has not yet revealed which way she would vote, indicating she would study the bill before making a major decision, said she believed there was enough time to parliamentary examination of the bill.

Baroness Theresa May is opposed to the bill and would have a vote if it goes to the Lords (Hannah McKay/PA)

She told broadcasters: I think the time allocated is consistent with ordinary government legislation and certainly with private member's bills.

Ms Leadbeater said the role of High Court judges in any assisted dying process under her bill is really, really important and not a rubber stamp exercise.

This follows comments from a former Lord Chief Justice, Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, who said this week that no one had grasped the details of the impact that assisted dying legislation could have on the justice system .

Ms Leadbeater said that although this would be a new area of ​​work for judges, they are used to making difficult and complex decisions and being part of that process, citing current procedures regarding court decisions. turn off life support devices for terminally ill people.

She also described the term assisted suicide, used by some campaigners opposed to changing the law, as being quite offensive to some people.

She added: These are not people who want to end their lives, these are people who are dying. And we need to think about that, and that's why it's about medical assistance in dying.

The bill, which covers England and Wales only, proposes that terminally ill adults with less than six months to live and who have an established wish to die can do so with the approval of two doctors and of a judge of the High Court.

Opposition campaigners have raised concerns about possible coercion and vulnerable people feeling pressured to take their own lives, and urged a focus on improving palliative care.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised the government will invest in end-of-life care regardless of the outcome of the vote.

During Prime Minister's Questions, he said: Obviously this is a very important vote on Friday, but whatever direction this vote takes, we need to invest properly in care across our whole health service, and that's why, as well as putting the NHS back on its feet, proposed a 10-year plan to ensure the NHS can provide the care everyone expects in all areas, including end of life care.