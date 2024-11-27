Imran Khan supporters end protests after Pakistan crackdown





(Bloomberg) — Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistani opposition party ended its protest in the capital Islamabad on Wednesday as the government arrested hundreds of its supporters in an overnight crackdown after two days of deadly demonstrations.

Police cleared Islamabad's main avenue, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry early in the morning. Top Khan party leaders, including his wife Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur, who led the protest, escaped from the area, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters after the crackdown.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called off the protest after the government's brutal action, Khan's party MP Atif Khan said in a text message.

The demonstration which began on Sunday killed four security officials during clashes with demonstrators, according to the government. At least eight protesters died in gunfire by security officials, Khan's party said in a statement. Both sides have denied taking any action that resulted in deaths.

Thousands of supporters of the jailed leader have broken through roadblocks and clashed with police over the past three days to converge on Islamabad, defying efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government to prevent them from entering the city. This rattled financial markets on Tuesday on fears that a prolonged protest could harm efforts to stabilize the economies of South Asian countries.

The benchmark KSE-100 index jumped 4.8% at the provisional close on Wednesday, its highest level since July 2023, and recovering its losses of 3.2% from the previous day.

Protesters gathered near the red zone on Tuesday and the party announced it would stage a sit-in until the government agrees to their demand to release Khan from prison. The former cricket star is facing over 150 cases ranging from corruption to abuse of power as he served as prime minister for around four years until 2022.

The search operation is underway and a large number of protesters who launched a sit-in in Islamabad demanding Khan's release from jail have been arrested, Information Minister Tarar told ARY News earlier. The main protest area has been cleared and all barricades will be removed on Wednesday, he said.

The protest is seen as the biggest political challenge since Sharif's coalition government took power after February's national elections. The prime minister said such protests were a distraction for his government, which is trying to reform the country's weak economy by making tough decisions under the International Monetary Fund's new lending program. These include taxing the agriculture and retail sectors which have resisted attempts in the past.

