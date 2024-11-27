Two-state solution 'fundamental' to peace in Palestine: Chinese president





ISTANBUL The implementation of the two-state solution, which includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, is “fundamental” to peace in Palestine, a declared Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi stressed the urgency of ending the war and easing regional tensions by fully implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions, according to a Chinese State Council statement released on Wednesday. The Chinese leader reaffirmed China's support for the “legitimate” rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to statehood, existence and return. He also called for Palestine's full membership in the UN and the convening of an inclusive and effective international peace conference. Beijing will continue to work with the international community to end the war, provide humanitarian aid to Gaza through the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), and advance efforts toward a “comprehensive, just and sustainable” based on the two-state framework. , he noted. Israel's genocidal attack on Gaza has continued since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group. In response, Israel's actions killed more than 44,200 people, mostly women and children. The offensive has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza and the blockade has caused severe shortages of food, drinking water and medicine, pushing the population to the brink of famine. Israel also faces a genocide case before the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

