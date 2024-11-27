Donald Trump Jr. Joins Unusual Machines Advisory Board to Boost U.S. Drone Manufacturing





Strategic addition of a senior advisor with business experience. The company successfully launched the Brave F7 FPV Flight Controller product.

The appointment of Donald Trump Jr. to the Unusual Machines advisory board represents a strategic move that could potentially influence government contracts and domestic manufacturing initiatives, although its immediate financial impact remains uncertain. The company's focus on offshoring drone component manufacturing aligns with current geopolitical tensions and growing concerns about Chinese-made drone technology.

The micro-cap company ($41.9 million market cap) is positioning itself in the growing domestic drone manufacturing sector, with its recent launch of the Brave F7 FPV flight controller marking a first step forward. However, the announcement of the advisory role lacks concrete business measures or specific strategic initiatives that would have a significant impact on short-term financial performance.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) (“Unusual Machines” or the “Company”), an American manufacturer of drones and drone components, today announced that Donald Trump Jr., a globally recognized business leader, best-selling author and investor in the company, has joined the company's advisory board.

“Don Jr. joining our advisory board brings us the unique expertise we need to bring drone component manufacturing back to America,” said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. “He brings a wealth of experience and I look forward to his guidance and role within the company as we continue to grow our business.”

“The need for drones is obvious. It's also obvious that we need to stop buying Chinese drones and Chinese drone parts,” said Don Jr. “I like what Unusual Machines is doing to bring jobs back to drone manufacturing in the United States and I’m excited to play a bigger role in the movement.”

Don Jr.'s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Unusual Machines, following the recent release of our Brave F7 FPV flight controller. This achievement highlights the company's commitment to offshoring drone component manufacturing in the United States. By reducing reliance on foreign-made products and strengthening domestic supply chains, Unusual Machines helps preserve U.S. technological leadership in the drone industry. Don Jr.'s expertise will be invaluable in accelerating this mission as the company continues to expand its product line.

About unusual machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones through a diverse brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in ultra-low latency FPV (first-person view) video goggles for drone pilots. The company also sells small drones and stunt FPV equipment directly to consumers through the Rotor Riot online store. In an evolving regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to become a dominant Tier 1 parts supplier to the rapidly growing, multi-billion dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is expected to exceed $115 billion by 2032.

For more information, visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/.

Contact: Investor Relations [email protected]

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

