Three more former prime ministers oppose assisted suicide bill as Anglican clergy add votes to growing resistance

Three former Conservative Party prime ministers appear to oppose the assisted suicide bill due to be submitted to Parliament this Friday.

Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Baroness Theresa May have all voiced their opposition to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, according to At Daily Telegraph.

Sources close to Baroness May have said her opposition to assisted dying legislation has not changed since she voted against it in 2015. The former prime minister is therefore expected to vote against the new bill . Telegraph understand.

Ms Truss told the Telegraph she was completely opposed to the bill, stating: This is wrong in principle: bodies of state like the NHS and the justice system should be protecting lives, not ending them.

THE Telegraph also claims that it is being suggested that Mr Johnson would not support the bill as it currently stands.

The three former Conservative prime ministers join Gordon Brown, the former Labor prime minister, in opposing the bill. Write in the Tutor November 22, Brown explain how the death of his granddaughter Jennifer, aged 11 days, following a brain hemorrhage shortly after her birth in 2001, convinced him of the value and imperative of good end-of-life care compared to traditional medical practices. help to die.

So far, no former prime minister has declared support for the bill. Lord David Cameron, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major are yet to comment. Rishi Sunak previously indicated that he is not against [assisted dying/suicide] in principle, but he has yet to confirm his position on Kim Leadbeater's private member's bill.

As a current MP, Sunak is the only former prime minister who can vote on the bill in the House of Commons. Baroness May and Lord Cameron will both have two votes if the bill progresses through the House of Lords.

Sir Keir Starmer, the sitting prime minister, is likely to vote in favor of the bill, having supported the 2015 attempt to legalize assisted suicide. In the run-up to his election last July, he declared himself personally committed to changing the law and promised television presenter Esther Rantzen that, if elected, he would I would save time for a free vote on the matter.

The opposition from former prime ministers comes as more than 1,000 Anglican clergy have signed an open letter describing Ms Leadbeaters' proposed legislation as a dangerous threat to society.

In the strongly worded letter, representatives of the Church of England say: Reducing the value of human life to physical and mental capacity and well-being has sinister implications for the way we as a society , we perceive those who suffer from serious physical or mental problems.

Among the signatories of the letters are 15 diocesan bishops. The Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, said: “There are a series of unanswered questions arising from this Bill, with very worrying ethical but also practical implications for the NHS and society as a whole. MPs will only have five hours to debate this issue, the most complex and sensitive of all questions.

Anglican clergy join Cardinal Vincent Nichols and other leaders of the Catholic Church, as well as leaders of other Christian denominations, as well as religious leaders from Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism and Sikhism who have expressed their concerns and published various letters expressing their opposition to the bill. . Leaders of different faiths say a compassionate response lies in providing high-quality palliative care services to all who need them.

The bill has faced growing medical and legal backlash ahead of its debate in Parliament. A letter signed by 3,400 healthcare professionals including 23 medical directors of hospices and NHS trusts, 53 leading medical professors and former Welsh chief medical officer Dame Deirdre Hine warns the law would threaten society's ability to protect vulnerable patients from abuse.

Sir James Munby, former president of the High Court's Family Division, described the legal safeguards as woefully insufficient, while Dominic Grieve, a former attorney general, suggested the law could be blocked by the European Convention on Rights of man, because it could potentially give the State the means to end people's lives.

Growing opposition saw a last resort effort by a group of MPs from all parties to obtain the abandonment of the bill on assisted dying.

Photo: (L to R) Then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister Theresa May and former British Prime Minister David Cameron attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London. , England, November 13, 2022. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images.)