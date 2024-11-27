Connect with us

Politics

Three more former prime ministers oppose assisted suicide bill as Anglican clergy add votes to growing resistance

Three more former prime ministers oppose assisted suicide bill as Anglican clergy add votes to growing resistance

 


Three former Conservative Party prime ministers appear to oppose the assisted suicide bill due to be submitted to Parliament this Friday.

Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Baroness Theresa May have all voiced their opposition to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, according to At Daily Telegraph.

Sources close to Baroness May have said her opposition to assisted dying legislation has not changed since she voted against it in 2015. The former prime minister is therefore expected to vote against the new bill . Telegraph understand.

Ms Truss told the Telegraph she was completely opposed to the bill, stating: This is wrong in principle: bodies of state like the NHS and the justice system should be protecting lives, not ending them.

THE Telegraph also claims that it is being suggested that Mr Johnson would not support the bill as it currently stands.

The three former Conservative prime ministers join Gordon Brown, the former Labor prime minister, in opposing the bill. Write in the Tutor November 22, Brown explain how the death of his granddaughter Jennifer, aged 11 days, following a brain hemorrhage shortly after her birth in 2001, convinced him of the value and imperative of good end-of-life care compared to traditional medical practices. help to die.

So far, no former prime minister has declared support for the bill. Lord David Cameron, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major are yet to comment. Rishi Sunak previously indicated that he is not against [assisted dying/suicide] in principle, but he has yet to confirm his position on Kim Leadbeater's private member's bill.

As a current MP, Sunak is the only former prime minister who can vote on the bill in the House of Commons. Baroness May and Lord Cameron will both have two votes if the bill progresses through the House of Lords.

Sir Keir Starmer, the sitting prime minister, is likely to vote in favor of the bill, having supported the 2015 attempt to legalize assisted suicide. In the run-up to his election last July, he declared himself personally committed to changing the law and promised television presenter Esther Rantzen that, if elected, he would I would save time for a free vote on the matter.

The opposition from former prime ministers comes as more than 1,000 Anglican clergy have signed an open letter describing Ms Leadbeaters' proposed legislation as a dangerous threat to society.

In the strongly worded letter, representatives of the Church of England say: Reducing the value of human life to physical and mental capacity and well-being has sinister implications for the way we as a society , we perceive those who suffer from serious physical or mental problems.

Among the signatories of the letters are 15 diocesan bishops. The Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, said: “There are a series of unanswered questions arising from this Bill, with very worrying ethical but also practical implications for the NHS and society as a whole. MPs will only have five hours to debate this issue, the most complex and sensitive of all questions.

Anglican clergy join Cardinal Vincent Nichols and other leaders of the Catholic Church, as well as leaders of other Christian denominations, as well as religious leaders from Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism and Sikhism who have expressed their concerns and published various letters expressing their opposition to the bill. . Leaders of different faiths say a compassionate response lies in providing high-quality palliative care services to all who need them.

The bill has faced growing medical and legal backlash ahead of its debate in Parliament. A letter signed by 3,400 healthcare professionals including 23 medical directors of hospices and NHS trusts, 53 leading medical professors and former Welsh chief medical officer Dame Deirdre Hine warns the law would threaten society's ability to protect vulnerable patients from abuse.

Sir James Munby, former president of the High Court's Family Division, described the legal safeguards as woefully insufficient, while Dominic Grieve, a former attorney general, suggested the law could be blocked by the European Convention on Rights of man, because it could potentially give the State the means to end people's lives.

Growing opposition saw a last resort effort by a group of MPs from all parties to obtain the abandonment of the bill on assisted dying.

RELATED: Evidence Shows Safeguards Around Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia Just Don't Work

Photo: (L to R) Then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister Theresa May and former British Prime Minister David Cameron attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London. , England, November 13, 2022. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images.)

Those wishing to contact their MP to express their concerns about the new bill can do so via an online tool provided by Right to Life UK. here. It takes less than a minute to do.

Loading

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://catholicherald.co.uk/three-ex-prime-ministers-oppose-assisted-suicide-bill-as-anglican-clergy-add-voices-to-mounting-pushback-from-church-and-state/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: