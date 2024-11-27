Nawaz Sharif should speak to Modi for India's participation

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has claimed that PML-N president and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should speak to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure India's tour of Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Speaking to ARY News, the former wicketkeeper-batsman suggested that authorities should seek Sharif's help to convince Modi to allow India to visit Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif should convince Modi to come. He [Modi] visited his [Nawaz Sharif] home in Lahore and has a good understanding with the Indian Prime Minister, Akmal said.

According to Kamran Akmal, Narendra Modi can play a pivotal role in ensuring the Indian teams tour Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Earlier this month, Nawaz Sharif urged India to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to reporters in London, the former prime minister underlined Pakistan's determination to maintain good relations with all countries.

Pakistan should maintain good relations with the United States as well as neighboring countries, Nawaz Sharif said.

The PML-N president highlighted the importance of fostering good relations with neighboring countries as he expressed hope that India will soon visit Pakistan to play cricket.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has called a board meeting with the next event on the agenda on November 29.

The calling of the meeting came weeks after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled between February and March next year.

After the BCCI informed the ICC that it would not send its team to the event, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the directives of the government, wrote to the ICC in which it rejected a hybrid model for the tournament.

The PCB also sought a written response from the BCCI for its refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.