Jokowi-Prabowo's support makes Luthfi-Yasin superior
KOMPAS.com – Pair of candidates for governor-vice governor of Central Java (Central Java), Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasinsuperior to its competitors, Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi (Hendi), in quick account Compass R&D.
Luthfi-Yasin won 59.30 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, Andika-Hendi received 40.70 percent of the votes. This data is based on a 100% incoming sample on Wednesday (11/27/2024) at 9:15 p.m. WIB.
The support of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto, for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, had an influence on the acquisition of votes for the number 2 candidate pair.
This is known from leaving the polls Compass research and development Central Java Regional Election 2024.
Presence Jokowi in the Luthfi-Yasin car, this is the reason why 56.3 voters voted for candidate pair number 2. As many as 58.0 percent of respondents chose Luthfi-Yasin due to the Prabowo Subianto factor .
“The Jokowi factor is very important, whether he is still undecided or not swing voter. “When Jokowi came, it made it easy for them to move (choice),” said Maga Endarto, a research and development researcher at Kompas. Talk to the Kompas.com newsroomWednesday.
According to Endarto, the support of Jokowi and Prabowo in the last minutes of the Central Java Pilkada campaign was able to change the situation.
If you look at the Kompas R&D survey, last October the eligibility of Andika-Hendi and Luthfi-Yasin was in close competition. Andika-Hendi's electability is 28.8 percent; while Luthfi-Yasin 28.1 percent. However, at that time, 42.4 percent of respondents had not yet made a choice or not. undecided voters.
“There is a special strategy that has been implemented in recent weeks, that has changed the situation,” he said.
Endarto also said Jokowi's image as a people's figure was the reason why voters chose Luthfi-Yasin. As many as 59.4 percent of respondents chose Luthfi-Yasin because they were considered populist.
“For people in Central Java, they are very attached to leaders who are considered popular and have an emotional connection with the people. This is already attached to the figure of Jokowi,” said Endarto.
Apart from this, Luthfi-Yasin is also considered to have a reasonable schedule.
Both men are also considered experienced personalities. Previously, Luthfi was a former regional police chief in Central Java, while Yasin served as deputy governor of Central Java.
Jokowi showed his support for Luthfi-Yasin by participating in the couple's campaign in several areas of Central Java. Meanwhile, Prabowo Subianto expressed his support in a video.
For your information, leaving the polls is a post-vote survey.
“After the (TPS) voters left, we asked them what their choices were, who they had voted for in the previous regional elections, which party they had voted for last February, etc.,” Endarto said.
This survey involved 1,600 respondents who were randomly selected using a multistage random sampling method from all districts/cities in Central Java.
Using this method, with a confidence level of 95%, margin of error looking for 2.45% under simple random sampling conditions.
This investigation was entirely funded by Kompas Daily.
