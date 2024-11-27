Erdoan and Baheli “completely agree” on possible dialogue in Calan





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed complete alignment with the recent party of the leader of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Baheli. comments regarding the Kurdish issue, describing it as a bold and revolutionary proposal during the Justice and Development Party (AKP) group meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.



Erdoan said he and Baheli were “in complete agreement” on resolving the long-running Kurdish conflict, emphasizing Turkey's commitment to eradicating terrorism through military, diplomatic and legislative strategies. The remarks follow Baheli's statement calling for direct engagement between Kurdish groups and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Calan, drawing political attention to the Party's recent dialogue petition for equality of peoples and democracy (DEM). Every decision we make serves the national interest. Bahelis' proposal breaks taboos. We are determined to build a Türkiye without terrorism, dismantling the barriers between Turks and Kurds, Erdoan said. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Ylmaz Tun confirmed that DEM party co-chairs Tlay Hatimoullar and Tuncer Bakrhan had filed an official request to meet with Calan in prison. Speaking to reporters ahead of the AKP meeting, Tun said the request was being evaluated. We will respond within a reasonable time, in accordance with the regulations governing communications with prisoners, he stressed. Erdoan also hinted at a broader security initiative targeting Turkey's southern border. We will eliminate threats from the Mediterranean to the Iranian border, ensuring the security of our nation. Terrorist groups intensifying their attacks in Syria are showing their desperation, he said, adding that military and diplomatic measures are planned for next year. The opposition remains skeptical, pointing to potential political motivations and continued oppression against Kurdish politicians, mayors, journalists and activists behind the proposals. While Erdoan and Baheli have reaffirmed their partnership in the People's Alliance, the controversial petition and growing tensions in the Middle East keep the Kurdish question at the center of Turkey's political landscape.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medyanews.net/erdogan-and-bahceli-in-complete-agreement-over-potential-ocalan-dialogue/

