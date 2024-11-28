Jack Smith wants his power restored after cases against Donald Trump are closed





Both federal lawsuits against President-elect Donald Trump could be dismissed, but special counsel Jack Smith still wants his power restored.

Smith and his office filed a 50-page response in the classified documents case Tuesday, asking that Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to dismiss the case be overturned even though the Justice Department will not pursue the suit.

Citing a landmark Supreme Court case, the brief argued before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that there was no basis for Cannon to rule that Attorney General Merrick Garland lacked the authority to appoint a special advocate in this matter.

“The Attorney General – like other department heads, see Gov.Br.39-40 – has relied on the broad power of Congress to staff and manage his department for more than 150 years,” the brief states. “And until this case, the courts, including the Supreme Court in Nixon, had uniformly upheld the attorney general's appointment of special prosecutors like the special prosecutor.”

Cannon dismissed the federal indictment against Trump in July after concluding that Smith's nomination was unconstitutional. Trump was accused of illegally possessing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving the White House. He pleaded not guilty last year to all 40 charges.

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks August 1, 2023 in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, Smith asked an appeals court to restore his power as special counsel, although he dropped his two criminal charges against …Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on August 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Smith on Tuesday asked an appeals court to restore his power as special counsel, although he gave up that week its two criminal prosecutions against President-elect Donald Trump. More from Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Smith's Tuesday brief comes a day after he dropped the two Trump cases he was pursuing (the other involved Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol ).

The special counsel alluded to this in a footnote to the brief, writing: “The government has decided to deny this appeal regarding Donald Trump. If granted, defendant Trump will not appear in the appeal. caption of future documents filed in this case.”

The 11th Circuit court granted Smith's request to drop the classified documents case on Tuesday, three weeks after Trump won the presidential election. He will return to the White House on January 20.

The dispute Smith argued in the new brief concerns whether Cannon correctly applied the law when she found that Smith had been illegally appointed as a special counsel to the Justice Department.

Trump's lawyers argued that “no law supports Smith's nomination.”

The Office of Special Counsel was established in 1870 by the passage of the “Act Establishing the Department of Justice”, which granted U.S. attorneys the authority to hire independent special counsels to “direct investigations and prosecutions in high-profile cases.

“Under the law, the Attorney General retains plenary control over all agents of the Department of Justice,” Tuesday’s brief said. “The Attorney General thus has absolute power to 'direct and supervise' the Special Advisor, who does not have the authority to make a final decision on behalf of the executive branch without review and control by a superior.

“And as with most of the officers he has appointed, the Attorney General has the authority to remove the Special Counsel, who has no statutory protection against removal. Accordingly, the Special Prosecutor is an inferior officer and not a principal officer,” according to the brief.

