Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Ukrainian lawmaker





A Ukrainian politician and lawmaker has nominated President-elect Donald Trump for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Oleksandr Merezhko, a leading MP from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, reportedly sent a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee nominating the president-elect for the prestigious prize.

“I am convinced that Trump has made a considerable contribution to world peace and can do more in the future,” he wrote, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Trump, who won the 2024 US presidential election earlier this month, is expected to return to office in January. During his campaign, he declared that he would end the Russian-Ukrainian war “in 24 hours.”

“Trump also laid the foundation for the current international coalition in support of Ukraine by demonstrating global leadership in providing weapons to resist Russia's brutal and illegal war of aggression,” added Merezhko, referring to Trump's sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine in 2017.

Donald Trump outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse in October 2023. The president-elect was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Ukrainian politician.

Merezhko also reportedly mentioned Trump's mediation in conflicts between Israel and countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan during his first presidential term.

In 2020, Trump concluded a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, established diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain, and negotiated a peace agreement between Israel and Sudan.

Merezhko wrote: “In his attempts to end Russia's aggression against Ukraine (Trump) will seek a solution on the basis of international law, including principles such as territorial integrity, respect for sovereignty of Ukraine and the non-use of force. “

The Ukrainian politician added that he hoped Trump could help kyiv achieve “a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law.”

Newsweek has reached out to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and the Trump transition team for comment via email.

Zelensky and Trump have a complex relationship, with the Ukrainian president at odds with the president-elect over his plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Although Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory in the 2024 election and the two spoke on the phone shortly afterward about the war, he rejected Trump's peace plan for Russia and Ukraine, saying that this would be a “loss for Ukraine” and the country would lose its territorial integrity.

Zelensky also said the war would “end sooner” under Trump, while the Republican said during his campaign that he would end aid to Ukraine if elected.

Trump's advisers have said they want to freeze the war along the current front lines, with Russia and Ukraine retaining the territories they seized.

Trump is pushing for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and, in addition to freezing any conflict, his advisers have said he wants to establish a demilitarized zone, which would not be maintained by American troops .

Since Trump's election victory, tensions between the warring countries have intensified. Both sides have begun using long-range weapons to carry out strikes, with President Joe Biden recently authorizing Ukraine to do so.

Previous Nobel Peace Prize winners include Theodore Roosevelt, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, the European Union and Malala Yousafzai.

This is not the first time Trump has been nominated for this award. In January, Rep. Claudia Tenney, Republican of New York, nominated the former president for his work as a treaty negotiator between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

In 2020, Trump also received nominations from Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament; Laura Huhtasaari, Finnish Member of the European Parliament; and a group of Australian lawmakers.

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 10 at City Hall in Oslo, Norway.

