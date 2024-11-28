SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son may meet PM Narendra Modi today: report

Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of Japan's SoftBank Group, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, according to a news agency report. Reuters which cited an anonymous source. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Softbank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in Tokyo on May 23, 2022 (ANI)

HT was unable to independently verify the information.

Although it is not yet clear what the discussion will be about, it comes at a time when SoftBank is considering betting more on artificial intelligence (AI) in India.

Masayoshi Son also met Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, according to the report which added that it was to discuss potential opportunities in artificial intelligence in India.

However, Son's final timeline can also potentially change, according to the report.

This possible meeting also comes at a time when SoftBank has reaped huge gains from listing the companies it backs, the most recent and famous example being Swiggy.

SoftBank is also backing Indian trading site OfBusiness, which is targeting a $1 billion IPO in 2025, amid the current boom in Indian primary markets.

