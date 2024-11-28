ATC rejects Imran Khan's bail plea in 8 cases linked to May 9 riots





The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to the violent events of May 9. The decision was made after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and Khan's legal team.

Khan's lawyer, advocate Salman Safdar, argued that his client was in prison when the May 9 incidents occurred and that the protests were a result of the public's reaction to his client's remarks.

The defense further claimed that Khan had been involved in numerous cases, some of which had already been dismissed, and that all charges against him were politically motivated.

Lawyer Safdar noted that the allegations against Khan were part of a larger, ever-evolving narrative. He pointed to cases involving the encryption controversy, saying the legal team had already won relief in those cases in court.

He also criticized the government's inconsistent handling of the allegations, saying accusations of conspiracy against the state had not been substantiated.

Additionally, Safdar said he was not seeking acquittal or dismissal of charges, but was seeking bail, citing that Khan had been in detention for an extended period of time.

He pointed to past cases, such as that of former President Pervez Musharraf, to argue that medical evidence and judicial review would ultimately exonerate Khan.

On the other hand, the prosecution strongly opposed the bail requests, arguing that the charges against Khan were serious, including sedition and attacks on sensitive military installations. He claimed Khan's statements had incited violence and led to attacks on military and police officers.

Special Prosecutor Rao Abdul Jabbar stressed that these attacks, which included desecrating war memorials and attacking military bases, were not random but well-coordinated acts of aggression provoked by Khan's rhetoric.

He also stressed that the scale of the violence and the use of modern communication tools for planning made the situation even more serious.

The prosecutor added that the prosecution had substantial evidence, including the involvement of social media in promoting violence. He criticized Khan's claim that he was in prison during the attacks, pointing out that he used his influence to incite violence.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its verdict. In a subsequent ruling, the ATC rejected Khan's bail applications in all eight cases linked to the May 9 violence.

Khan's legal team previously argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and that the cases were being used to suppress his party and political movement. However, the prosecution argued that the seriousness of the charges justified Khan's continued detention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2512309/atc-rejects-bail-plea-of-imran-khan-in-8-cases-related-to-may-9-riots The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos