Pakistani forces in Islamabad crush protesters demanding freedom of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan

AMY GOODMAN: It’s Democracy Now!, democraticnow.org. I'm Amy Goodman, with Juan Gonzalez.

We end today's show in Pakistan, where security forces in Islamabad have arrested more than a thousand protesters in a massive crackdown targeting supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a march on the capital. At least six people died during the protests which began on Sunday. Khan's supporters had promised to stage a sit-in until his release, but ended the protest after the security crackdown, which was described by Khan's supporters as a “massacre”. Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023 on charges widely seen as politically motivated.

We are currently joined by Aasim Sajjad Akhtar. He is an associate professor of political economy at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. He is also affiliated with the Awami Workers' Party, Pakistan's left-wing party.

Thank you very much for being with us, professor. If you could start by talking about what happened in the last few days? Today, Imran Khan's supporters called off the protest. But the mass protests that took place and the number of arrests and deaths?

AASIM SAJJAD AKHTAR: Yes. Thanks, Amy.

Well, I mean, some of your viewers will know that this is a long-simmering conflict between the PTI, which is Imran Khan's party, and the current government. It has several phases. The most recent episode of this type of conflict occurred on February 24, when in the general elections it was widely believed that Khan's party won the majority of seats but, thanks to various sorts of post rigging -electoral. , was denied the opportunity to lead the government. And this was while Khan was in prison. And he's been in prison now for, I think, 14 months.

So this protest, which was called on November 24, was again a kind of big mass mobilization to demand his release, to demand the release of many other PTI leaders and supporters who were imprisoned and released before and during this protest , and basically saying or demanding, in a sense, that this, what the PTI believes, and what I think is reasonable to believe, is an illegitimate government, that we demand accountability, and then sort of surveys are organized new.

And what happened, as you noted, was a crackdown. Despite the crackdown, notice that the PTI and its supporters managed to enter the city of Islamabad and up to the so-called D-Chowk, which is located right next to a series of government buildings, including Parliament. But then, late last night, they were pushed back after numerous skirmishes, then serious repression. And right now, we don't really know how many people lost their lives or how many people were injured, because much of that information is obscured by state media.

JUAN GONZLEZ: And, Professor Akhtar, to what do you attribute Imran Khan's massive popularity? And also, this whole question that some of his supporters have raised, that he clashed with the United States when he was in power?

AASIM SAJJAD AKHTAR: Well, I mean, Imran Khan is, I think, a phenomenon that has many parallels in the world, a sort of self-proclaimed outsider who, I think, has built his popularity around the unpopularity of so-called liberal centrist parties, or what we would call or I would call the liberal establishment, who for many decades now have adhered to, for example, the conditionalities of IMF, have allowed the army, which, of course, is the largest and most powerful political force in Pakistan, and it has a free hand. And so, you know, all these things. And there was a war on terrorism in Afghanistan and its effects in Pakistan. And Khan sort of presented himself as an outsider, a protest outsider, who wanted to change the system.

He came to power, as some of your viewers know, and stayed in power for almost four years, between 2018 and 2022. And when he first clashed with the military, his coming to power was largely helped by the army. . But when he clashed with the army in 2022, he was expelled. But I think people like Imran, in a sense, are able to play to their gallery better when they no longer have power. And so, in recent years, the opposition to power, whether it's because of inflation, unemployment, you know, a regime that bows to the army at every turn, I think that has, in a sense, still inflated this situation. support base that Khan enjoys, in a very young country, mind you. Pakistan's median age is around 23 years old.

And as far as America is concerned, I don't think there's any conclusive evidence that there was any sort of direct interference in this particular decision to deport Khan in April 2022. It was largely because he clashed with the army. But again, as your viewers know, this is not a country in which the United States should intervene at any point. It has played a larger-than-life role, in part by sponsoring and supporting the Pakistani military, since the Cold War. So the fact that, you know, Khan hits a nerve in talking about American involvement, I think, also shows how you can take a particular grain of truth and sort of combine it with massive opposition to power to generate lots of protests. resentment.

JUAN GONZLEZ: And you mentioned the Pakistani army. Could you talk about the military's outsized role in Pakistani society? And are there any long-established ties between it and the U.S. military?

AASIM SAJJAD AKHTAR: That’s true, yes. As I said, this is a story that dates back to the Cold War. Pakistan was widely seen by Washington as an anti-communist frontline state in the 1950s and 1960s and then, more notoriously, after 1977, when the so-called jihad was supported by America and somehow, in a sense, operationalized by Washington. the Pakistani army. And then, again, when that story was reversed and the old jihadists were now labeled as terrorists after 2001, again, it was a military dictatorship of Pervez Musharraf, which was heavily supported by the Bush administrations, and even later by the Obama administration. The story is therefore long, and the Pakistani army has benefited from American support not only to dominate Pakistan's political life, but also to largely dominate its economy.

And I think about what happened with Khan because, as I noted earlier, Khan came to power initially with the support of the military. But what happened was this undercurrent, sort of budding and latent, among ordinary people about the outsized role, as you said, of the military in life political, economic and social of Pakistan, I think it is reaching its climax. somewhat. Now time will tell whether Khan and his party are truly capable and willing to take on the military and a sort of militarized political economy, as I would say, rather than perhaps just looking for a way back in power. But that obviously does not excuse the fact that they have been subject to serious repression over the past two years. And I think that just reinforced Khan's massive popularity.

AMY GOODMAN: So do you see parallels between Imran Khan, who can, you know, as you say, mobilize massive numbers of people, from prisons, into the streets, even as many are arrested and a a number are killed. Do you see any parallels between him, who faces numerous corruption charges, and President Trump?

AASIM SAJJAD AKHTAR: Yes, as I noted earlier, I mean, as I said, Imran, I think, is sort of, in a sense, a symbol of the type of political leader that has emerged , I think, over the years. the last 15, 20 years. Trump is another example. Right next door to us in India is Modi. I mean, there are a lot of examples of this, a sort of so-called new foreigner, who maybe isn't really as foreign as the narrative suggests, which relies on, as I I said, the resentment, the disillusionment of the Liberal Party. of people with the established parties and with the establishment as a whole.

And there are certainly parallels. In fact, Trump and Imran, when they were both, in their previous incarnations, in power in 2019, sort of had a buddy-buddy type engagement when they met. And right now, right after your election on November 5th, there was a lot of PTI online media, mind you, a lot of the PTI has a lot of support in the diaspora that has put forward the idea that maybe a Trump administration would. convince the Pakistani army to oust Imran from power. So there are a lot of parallels. It's not the same thing. We cannot reduce them to the same thing. But I think it tells us a lot about how the liberal center continues to fail and paves the way for these so-called underdogs to prosper.

AMY GOODMAN: Aasim Sajjad Akhtar, thank you very much for being with us, associate professor of political economy at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad.

That's it for our show. Tune in Thursday, Thanksgiving, for a special with indigenous scholar Nick Estes and Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of The Message. And on Friday, we'll speak to Nemonte Nenquimo, an indigenous leader from the Amazon in Ecuador, as well as Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha from Gaza.

That's it for our show. Special thanks to Mike Burke, Rene Feltz, Deena Guzder, Messiah Rhodes, Nermeen Shaikh, Mara Taracena, Tami Woronoff, Charina Nadura, Sam Alcoff, Tey-Marie Astudillo. I'm Amy Goodman, with Juan Gonzalez. Happy holidays!

