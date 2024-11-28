How the right went wrong | David Scullion

<br />

“Rob resigned,” one of his former ministerial colleagues insisted to me. “Most of us don’t. No one really wants to give up the private office and all the rest of it that boosts the ego. He did it. No matter the math, it was courage. That’s what made Rob Jenrick a candidate, but it ultimately didn’t make him the Conservative leader. I spoke to members of his campaign team, inside and outside Parliament, to understand why those on the right of the party failed this time.

Entering the House of Commons in a by-election in 2013, Jenrick showed no signs of dissent from leadership orthodoxy. A loyal Cameroonian became a May loyalist and, in due course, alongside Rishi Sunak and Oliver Dowden, he was presented by Boris Johnson's leadership team as exactly the sort of non-Brexiteer centrist they were capable of attracting in 2019. Boris rewarded him by putting him in cabinet at the age of 37 as housing secretary.

Although an ethical altercation over sitting at a dinner too close to newspaper owner Richard Desmond cost him many column inches, what sank Jenrick with Johnson was the self-interest of Tory MPs backbenchers. Always optimistic about the standards of public life, the then Prime Minister was more indifferent to his hysteria over planning reform.

One whip puts it this way: “The fat man was scared away by the worst of us – Damian Green, Caroline Nokes and Andrew Griffiths. Panic pisses them all off. Another ministerial colleague notes how “Rob was truly radical. That would have simplified everything: really radical stuff. But then he is informed by Michael [Gove]. Then Boris and Dan [Rosenthal — then chief of staff] collapse. Rob leaves, Michael arrives. No bloody houses, no bloody votes.

To this first setback, Jenrick responded in the same way that almost everyone I spoke to sums up his character. “He was seething, but he collapsed. He didn’t cause any problems and he managed to turn things around,” said a fellow current parliamentarian. All of Jenrick's long-time acquaintances agree on both his genuine emollience and his deep ambition. “He was truly professional,” concludes one of them.

Inevitably a supporter of Rishi Sunak during the wild summer of 2022, Jenrick took a junior ministerial post under Truss, then was sent to watch over Suella Braverman after successfully convincing Sunak to become home secretary. Braverman had two cabinet deputies – Tom Tugendhat at Security and Jenrick at Immigration – and it is difficult to know who leaked more. To be fair to Jenrick, his open line with Charles Hymas, home affairs correspondent at the Telegraphresulted mainly in self-promotion rather than anger at colleagues.

At the time, Jake Ryan, the media contact for Braverman's Dougie Smith, despised the Immigration Minister's constant briefing. But this relationship would change after both MPs left the Home Office in November 2023. Another relationship with implications for the future, resulting from Jenrick's time at Marsham Street, was that with the former Minister of Interior, Priti Patel.

Much is made of Jenrick's “journey” – he was truly radicalized by his time at the Home Office – but in getting there he destroyed Patel's disastrous period as Home Secretary. Many would rightly say, but Patel should neither forget nor forgive the blame placed on him for his serial failures on immigration under Boris Johnson. What was less obvious than his frustration with the Home Office's particularly incompetent civil servants was Jenrick's deteriorating relationship with the Sunak team.

After being their spy in the taxi, Jenrick became understandably concerned about the way his reports to Number 10 were going increasingly unanswered – a situation no intelligent Conservative grappling with immigration could welcome.

Jenrick repeatedly appealed to then chief of staff Liam Booth-Smith and political secretary James Forsyth to have his loyalty to the Home Office rewarded with a parachute. I understand he was bitter that he got neither Justice after the civil service forced Dominic Raab out, nor Energy, which went instead to Sunak's acolyte Claire Coutinho.

Braverman sealed her fate by receiving more applause than Sunak at the 2023 Conservative conference and was sacked shortly afterwards. With the incomprehensible tone deafness that characterized his leadership, Sunak threw the party's most powerful weapon at Nigel Farage and distracted the lobby with the return of David Cameron. It was Jenrick's moment of decision.

Right-wing backbenchers, such as John Hayes, have urged him to leave the Home Office (“It will be your way”). If Sunak had offered him the job of Home Secretary instead of James Cleverly, he would have stayed. But Sunak didn’t – and Jenrick, after agonizing, left.

During the winter of 2023, Jenrick embarked on backbench conclaves to discuss how they would rebel against Sunak and Cleverly's clear positions on the Rwanda project. At the same time, a somewhat ridiculous “air war” against Sunak was being waged by ex-spads with their “shit grid”. Jake Ryan was the first of these, simultaneously advising Braverman to step back from the spotlight Jenrick was heading toward.

MPs who had formed the backbone of Braverman's 2022 leadership bid as the ERG's right-wing tribune began to drift towards Jenrick. It was not a simple process. Even in March 2024, Danny Kruger was proclaiming to his colleagues how essential Mordaunt leadership was. “We all need to support Penny!” » the Christian traditionalist urged the trans rights swordsman.

Lavish videos began to be released, with Jenrick explaining alongside former minister Neil O'Brien – an asset to any leadership campaign – how the government's failure on immigration was real and how it should be resolved. Other conservatives immediately noticed how much money was being devoted to these efforts. This was to be a recurring aspect of Jenrick's leadership bid. He apparently spent more money to become leader than any other candidate.

“All the 2019 attendees were invited to Jenrick’s Eye Manor and Vincent Square,” noted one MP who lost her seat. “Michael [Berkner, Jenrick’s wife] is a good thing. If anything made her become right-wing, it was her.”

When Sunak resigned, six candidates stood: Jenrick, Badenoch, Stride, Cleverly, Patel and Tugendhat. This is not the case for Suella Braverman. The small number of right-wing MPs meant that if she and Patel had stood, they would likely have competed to be first eliminated from the leadership race. While effective control of the party had been in the hands of the “modernizers” since 1990, the right did not have sufficient numbers within the parliamentary party.

I think in strictly factional terms no more than 20 of the party's 121 MPs are consciously right-wing. Since election night, all conservative politicians knew only one number, 41: the votes had to be sure to pass through the MPs' ballot papers (one-third of MPs plus one) to be presented to the masses.

As the Boris-Brexit wave MPs and Red Wall breakthroughs were swept aside in the 2024 general election, the conversation among those seen as conservative right-wing power men was: “Who can get through it?” [to the final two]” more than “Who can win once there?” Polls have always argued that Braverman was the right winger who could have mobilized the membership, but Danny Kruger in particular turned against his viability among his colleagues .

One of the reasons for Jenrick's loss was that few MPs who supported Patel voted for him.

Jenrick surprised everyone with his pole position on the first and second laps, but faded afterward. Indeed, despite the brilliant showing of John Lamont (since removed from the bench by Badenoch), they expected to go out in the final round, and would have done so without the artful chaos. One reason for his fatal loss of momentum was that very few MPs who voted for Patel followed Jenrick.

Moreover, his management team was bitterly divided between a mostly press-oriented clique centered around Sam Armstrong (a Danny Kruger pet criticized by everyone I spoke to); Jake Ryan and (out of his capacity as chief of staff, Jenrick's former spad) Jack Lewy; and a group of confirmed and experienced activists. “Their obsession was tweets,” said one of the latter. “Everything had to go viral. We had to appear “different”… But we didn’t have a correspondence cell! And speeches were written that day.

Another lamented that “they” (Armstrong and Ryan) “made fun of the people in SW1 but were bored of the party in the country.” We just couldn't get the lines out of it. It's good, I suppose, that Rob was loyal to them, but it was a mistake. A constant concern was Jenrick's height and weight in the videos.

Longtime conservative activist Richard Murphy was briefly named campaign manager reporting to Lewy, but left almost immediately. “That was our biggest problem,” concluded a key Jenrick ally. “The campaign was run by people who had never run one before and wouldn't listen to those of us who had. But more than that, there was no real high-ranking person below the director that we could actually complain to about things and get approval from. And Rob was in way too many WhatsApp groups. It was a disaster. Where was Kruger or someone else taking control? You can’t have a candidate or his wife running his campaign.”

Could the right have won? Faced with Badenoch's vibrational blur, they had to push her to attack them. However, while “Rob was hot on the ECHR, he was wet on everything else,” said one ally. “He ran away from trans stuff.”

The opportunity to provoke Badenoch was wasted somehow (Jenrick's team had copies of their rival's diva requests to the event organizers and didn't use them). The arguments about who Nigel Farage should really fear have not been made. Now bound as Shadow Justice Secretary and supporting the ECHR, Robert Jenrick either has another big resignation in him or the darkness is calling him again.