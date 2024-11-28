BJP's presence in Telangana is growing rapidly: PM Modi





Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana is growing rapidly as people are fed up with the Congress government. Prime Minister Modi shared his views on X after BJP MPs and legislators from Telangana met him in the national capital. “We had a very good meeting with Telangana BJP legislators and MLAs. Our party’s presence in the state is growing rapidly. The people of Telangana are already fed up with the Congress and have absolutely horrible memories of the BRS misrule. They are looking towards the BJP with great hope,” the Prime Minister wrote. “The BJP will continue to raise a strong voice against the anti-people policies of the Congress and BRS. Our Karyakartas will continue to develop our development agenda,” he added. BJP leaders, led by Union Minister of Coal and Mines and BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, met Prime Minister Modi. The delegation included Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Sanjay Kumar posted on X that he had the incredible privilege of meeting PM Modi along with MPs, MPs and MLCs from Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP MPs and Telangana MPs. He pledged to maintain central government support for their respective constituencies. Moreover, he was also entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the various issues of the people against the state government. pic.twitter.com/snjIW7tDZ3 – Rudhra Nandu (@rudhranandu) November 27, 2024 “The meeting with the boss is simply extraordinary! His transformative vision, unparalleled leadership and deep commitment to the progress of the nation always inspire and motivate us. Telangana defends its mission for a greater India! “” wrote the Union Minister of State on X. Eight MPs, eight MPs, one MLC and one Rajya Sabha member were among the BJP leaders who appealed to Prime Minister Modi. The state BJP unit said they (leaders) discussed key issues of the state and future prospects of the party in Telangana. He said the meeting of 18 BJP representatives from Telangana with the Prime Minister reflects the BJP's commitment to strengthening the state's developmental trajectory and addressing key regional issues. This was the Prime Minister's first meeting with BJP leaders after the party's impressive performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. The BJP doubled its tally to eight seats in the 2024 general elections.

