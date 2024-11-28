FBI confirms Trump cabinet picks were subject to bomb threats and crashes | Donald Trump News





The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a statement confirming that several picks for President-elect Donald Trump's new administration have been the subject of threats in the days following their appointment.

The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting candidates and appointees of the incoming administration, and we are working with our law enforcement partners, the bureau said Wednesday .

We take all potential threats seriously and, as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.

This short statement echoes information coming from the Trump transition team itself.

Earlier in the day, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said cabinet nominees such as Lee Zeldin and Elise Stefanik were among those targeted.

Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and administration members were the targets of violent, anti-American threats against their lives and the lives of those who live with them, she wrote in a press release.

Zeldin, a former congressman from New York, shared his experience on social media, confirming that he and his family were safe.

A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent with a pro-Palestinian themed message, said Zeldin, who was chosen by Trump to lead the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

Stefanik, a U.S. representative from New York and Trump's pick to become ambassador to the United Nations, released a statement through her office explaining that she, too, had been the subject of a bomb threat.

This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband and their three-year-old son were returning to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were notified of a bomb threat at their residence, the release states.

New York State, County law enforcement, and the United States Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest level of professionalism.

Citing an unnamed law enforcement official, the Associated Press news agency also reported that new chief of staff Susie Wiles, former attorney general pick Matt Gaetz and his replacement Pam Bondi had also been targeted.

The FBI cited cases of swatting, in which law enforcement is called to a home or office under false pretenses, creating a potentially dangerous situation for the person inside.

Recent incidents, such as the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, have increased concerns about the threat of political violence in the United States.

This riot saw thousands of Trump supporters storm the US Congress in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

A 2023 investigation by the Reuters news agency found that 213 cases of political violence occurred in the years following the Capitol riot.

Concerns about political violence continued into the 2024 election cycle, when Trump apparently faced two assassination attempts.

One in July resulted in a bullet grazing Trump's ear as he stood on stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A member of the public, firefighter Corey Comperatore, was killed in the attack.

A second assassination attempt on Trump was averted outside his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf resort in September when a suspected shooter was discovered hiding in the bushes.

Also in September, the city of Springfield, Ohio, also received false bomb threats against its government buildings, after Trump described the local Haitian-American population as a threat.

Following these incidents, politicians on both sides called on voters to lower the temperature in the face of hostile political rhetoric.

One study even found that tolerance for partisan violence declined among Republicans after assassination attempts.

We cannot, we must not, go down this path in America. We have already been through it throughout our history. Violence has never been the answer, Democratic President Joe Biden said in a speech.

Then-candidate Donald Trump greets Lee Zeldin during a campaign event on a Pennsylvania farm on September 23. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

Trump, meanwhile, has accused Democrats of encouraging violence, although critics point out that he has shown little aversion to portraying his political opponents as dangerous enemies.

Because of this rhetoric from the communist left, the bullets are flying, and the situation will only get worse! Trump wrote on social media in September.

He also told Fox News that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, his rival in the presidential race, were to blame.

Their rhetoric makes me get shot, when it's me who's going to save the country, and they're the ones who are destroying the country both from within and without, he said.

There is, however, no evidence that the attacks on Trump were motivated by his Democratic rivals.

Yet on Wednesday, Leavitt cited Trump as a model for how to handle recent threats.

With President Trump as an example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us, Leavitt said.

