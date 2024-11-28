Trkiye could see rates cut before end of year as inflation slows-Xinhua

People shop at a local market in Ankara, Türkiye, November 27, 2024. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

by Burak Akinci

ANKARA, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) — Turkey may begin an easing cycle before the end of the year as inflation expectations improve thanks to government efforts that could lead to lower inflation rates. interest rates, experts predicted.

On November 21, the Turkish central bank kept its key rate at 50 percent for the eighth consecutive month, in line with market expectations.

“The underlying inflation trend showed signs of improvement in October,” the bank said in a statement, but added that while inflation expectations and price behavior are trending toward improvement , they continue to present risks to the disinflation process.

The tight monetary stance will be maintained until there is a significant and sustained decline in the underlying monthly inflation trend and until inflation expectations converge towards the projected forecast range, the bank said.

Turkey is grappling with rising inflation and one of the worst cost-of-living crises in its history. From June 2023 to March this year, the central bank increased its key interest rate from 8.5% to 50% to tighten monetary policy and kept the interest rate unchanged since March.

Turkey's annual inflation rate fell to 48.58 percent in October, according to official data, still above government forecasts.

Facing stubborn price pressures, the central bank earlier this month raised its consumer inflation forecasts for this year and 2025 to 44 percent and 21 percent from 38 percent and 14 percent previously, respectively.

“Based on the analysis of the position previously taken by the central bank in its fight against inflation, I do not think that the central bank will reduce its key rate in December,” Arda Tunca, a senior official, told Xinhua economist based in Istanbul. .

Tunca said there is still a huge gap between the central bank's inflation rate target and consumers' expectations for the next 12 months.

However, unlike Tunca, many experts are more optimistic about an imminent interest rate cut by the central bank, which could happen as soon as December, after interpreting the central bank's recent communication as well as the president's remarks Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan of November 8. that “inflation and borrowing costs will fall.”

ING Bank, a Dutch multinational banking and financial services company, said in a note to investors on November 21 that the Turkish central bank “affirms that we are approaching a cycle of gradual rate reduction, which implies that a decision in December could now be a real solution.” possibility.”

“As a result, we continue to expect the bank to begin cutting rates in a measured manner in December, unless we see a negative surprise in the November inflation data,” which will be released on December 3 , indicates the press release.

Deutsche Bank, a German multinational investment bank and financial services company, agreed with ING Bank on this prediction.

Last week, the Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen, one of Turkey's main trade associations, called for a “symbolic” reduction in interest rates in December, citing concerns over the high cost of business in the country.

Senol Babuscu, a finance professor at Baskent University in the capital Ankara, told Xinhua that “the central bank has left the door open for a rate cut in December.”

A rate cut next month has become a “considerable option”, in line with market expectations, he said, without specifying the scale of the first step.

Hakan Kara, former chief economist of the central bank, also believes that “the central bank has moved closer to the possibility of a rate cut in December.”

He said on social network

