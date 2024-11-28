Politics
Trkiye could see rates cut before end of year as inflation slows-Xinhua
People shop at a local market in Ankara, Türkiye, November 27, 2024. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
by Burak Akinci
ANKARA, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) — Turkey may begin an easing cycle before the end of the year as inflation expectations improve thanks to government efforts that could lead to lower inflation rates. interest rates, experts predicted.
On November 21, the Turkish central bank kept its key rate at 50 percent for the eighth consecutive month, in line with market expectations.
“The underlying inflation trend showed signs of improvement in October,” the bank said in a statement, but added that while inflation expectations and price behavior are trending toward improvement , they continue to present risks to the disinflation process.
The tight monetary stance will be maintained until there is a significant and sustained decline in the underlying monthly inflation trend and until inflation expectations converge towards the projected forecast range, the bank said.
Turkey is grappling with rising inflation and one of the worst cost-of-living crises in its history. From June 2023 to March this year, the central bank increased its key interest rate from 8.5% to 50% to tighten monetary policy and kept the interest rate unchanged since March.
Turkey's annual inflation rate fell to 48.58 percent in October, according to official data, still above government forecasts.
Facing stubborn price pressures, the central bank earlier this month raised its consumer inflation forecasts for this year and 2025 to 44 percent and 21 percent from 38 percent and 14 percent previously, respectively.
“Based on the analysis of the position previously taken by the central bank in its fight against inflation, I do not think that the central bank will reduce its key rate in December,” Arda Tunca, a senior official, told Xinhua economist based in Istanbul. .
Tunca said there is still a huge gap between the central bank's inflation rate target and consumers' expectations for the next 12 months.
However, unlike Tunca, many experts are more optimistic about an imminent interest rate cut by the central bank, which could happen as soon as December, after interpreting the central bank's recent communication as well as the president's remarks Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan of November 8. that “inflation and borrowing costs will fall.”
ING Bank, a Dutch multinational banking and financial services company, said in a note to investors on November 21 that the Turkish central bank “affirms that we are approaching a cycle of gradual rate reduction, which implies that a decision in December could now be a real solution.” possibility.”
“As a result, we continue to expect the bank to begin cutting rates in a measured manner in December, unless we see a negative surprise in the November inflation data,” which will be released on December 3 , indicates the press release.
Deutsche Bank, a German multinational investment bank and financial services company, agreed with ING Bank on this prediction.
Last week, the Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen, one of Turkey's main trade associations, called for a “symbolic” reduction in interest rates in December, citing concerns over the high cost of business in the country.
Senol Babuscu, a finance professor at Baskent University in the capital Ankara, told Xinhua that “the central bank has left the door open for a rate cut in December.”
A rate cut next month has become a “considerable option”, in line with market expectations, he said, without specifying the scale of the first step.
Hakan Kara, former chief economist of the central bank, also believes that “the central bank has moved closer to the possibility of a rate cut in December.”
He said on social network
People shop at a local market in Ankara, Türkiye, November 27, 2024. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
|
Sources
2/ https://english.news.cn/20241127/ca8b327a17334057af6f7d27ec25730f/c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I was a lot more disposable than I thought: an interview with Boris Johnson
- PM Modi's recognition of Pali as classical language will strengthen cultural ties in Ladakh: Tarun Chugh
- Artwork catches the eye of this tennis star
- Chuathpaluk M2.8 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- The mother of the man imprisoned in Egypt is asking the foreign minister to do more
- Trkiye could see rates cut before end of year as inflation slows-Xinhua
- 9-year-old Oakland football players can't afford a championship trip
- FBI confirms Trump cabinet picks were subject to bomb threats and crashes | Donald Trump News
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Date, Time, Live Score Online Streaming and Television Channels in India
- BJP's presence in Telangana is growing rapidly: PM Modi
- UK ticket holder wins $177 million in EuroMillions draw
- 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Tarlac, too deep to be felt: Phivolcs | ABS-CBN News