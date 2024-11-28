PM Modi's recognition of Pali as classical language will strengthen cultural ties in Ladakh: Tarun Chugh









YEARS |

Updated: November 28, 2024 00:36 EAST

Leh (Ladakh) [India]November 28 (ANI): Tarun Chugh, national general secretary of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to recognize Pali as a classical language would go a long way in restoring respect for the ancient traditions of the Leh Ladakh region.

Speaking at a conference organized by the All Ladakh Gonpa Association (ALGA) in Leh on Pali language, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh congratulated the organizers for their dedicated efforts in promoting this important initiative.

Highlighting the universal values ​​of peace and non-violence promoted by Lord Buddha, Chugh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to spreading Buddhist philosophy across the world. He urged everyone to continue to uphold the teachings of Lord Buddha, which remain very relevant in today's world. Dr Anirban Ganguly, chairman of the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF), a New Delhi-based think tank, also addressed the gathering. Dr. Ganguly highlighted the importance of the teachings of Lord Buddha and congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his efforts to preserve and promote India's Buddhist heritage.

The event was attended by Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche, as the chief guest, who presented a letter of appreciation on behalf of the All Ladakh Gonpa Association (ALGA) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his decision to include Pali as a classical language. Besides, a memorandum was also submitted to the Prime Minister, seeking inclusion of Bhoti language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The conference was attended by eminent dignitaries including President of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Adv. Tashi Gyalson (Honorable President/CEC LAHDC Leh), Chering Dorjey Lakrook, President of ALGA Ven. Tsering Wangdus, Founder of Mahabodhi International Ven. Sanghasena, Ven. Thupstan Paldan, Geshe Jamyang, EC members Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and Stanzin Chosphel, former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, former CEC Gyal P Wangial, LBA vice-president Rigzen Dorjey, LBA Women vice-president Dr Kunzes Dolma , LBA youth wing president Jigmet Rafstan, BJP Ladakh President Phuntsog Stanzin Vice President Dorjey Angchuk, as well as eminent scholars and venerable monks from various monasteries. (ANI)

Chairman/CEC LAHDC Leh Adv. Tashi Gyalson; Chering Dorjey Lakrook; ALGA President Ven. Tsering Wangdus; Founder of Mahabodhi International Ven. Sanghasena; Fri. Thupstan Paldan; Geshe Jamyang; EC members Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and Stanzin Chosphel; former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Former CEC Gyal P Wangial; LBA Vice President Rigzen Dorjey; Vice President LBA Women Dr Kunzes Dolma; the president of the LBA youth wing Jigmet Rafstan; BJP Ladakh president Phuntsog Stanzin; Vice President Dorjey Angchuk, alongside eminent scholars and monks from various monasteries. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/pm-modis-recognition-of-pali-as-classical-language-will-strengthen-cultural-bonds-in-ladakh-tarun-chugh20241128003657/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos