



Home

News

Big blow for US as Turkey cancels Rs 1942139550000 F-16 upgrade deal, plans to buy… Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler announced that Turkey is considering participating again in the US F-35 project. Scroll down for more details. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ankara: Donald Trump is going to become the President of the United States of America very soon and the world has started preparing for it. Turkey, which had tried its best to secure a deal for the upgrade of its F-16 aircraft contract at a whopping cost of $23 billion (total package cost), has now canceled the order for 79 kits of modernization, intended to modernize its existing F-16. fleet. Here are all the details you need to know about why Turkey canceled the deal. “An initial payment has been made for the purchase of the F-16 Block-70. $1.4 billion was paid. With this, we will purchase 40 F-16 Block-70 Vipers and we were going to purchase 79 modernization kits,” Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said in a Navbharat Times report. “We abandoned this 79. That's why we abandoned it: our facilities at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) are capable of doing this modernization on their own, so we relied on them,” Guler said about the cancellation of the modernization plan. Minister Guler announced that Turkey is considering becoming part of the US F-35 program again, with the ambition of obtaining 40 additional F-35 aircraft. The United States, however, had ousted Turkey from the F-35 program earlier due to Turkey's choice to purchase S-400 missile systems from Russia, but things may change in the future. Erdogan, Putin speak by telephone on regional issues Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, discussing bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to Erdogan's office. During the phone call, Erdogan said on Sunday that the two sides seek to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including expanding the volume of bilateral trade, Xinhua news agency reported. At the same time, the Turkish president promised that his country would continue to contribute to the peace process. Turkey, which maintains good relations with Ukraine and Russia, has played the role of mediator between the two countries since their conflict broke out in February 2022. On Wednesday, Erdogan said the US decision to allow kyiv to deploy its long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia was “a measure aimed at fueling the war”. “This appears to be a move aimed at fueling the war, ensuring that it does not stop, and even encouraging its spread,” Erdogan told reporters on his flight back to Turkey from Brazil, where he participated in the G20 summit, according to a report from the semi-official Anadolu Agency. (With contribution from agencies)







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/huge-blow-for-us-as-turkey-cancels-rs-1942139550000-f-16-upgrade-deal-plans-to-buy-7426308/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos