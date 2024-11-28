



IDoes church make you fat? Or is it hyper-tasty, ultra-processed, addictive, high-calorie, nutritionally empty, cheap food sold by conglomerates who have followed the tobacco industry's lead and care only for profit and not at all for the health of the nation and are enabled by governments and are allowed to commit murder, literally? I'm going to put you out of your misery: it's the church. This is what makes you gain weight.

Boris Johnson said it this week. Speaking to Henry Dimbleby on podcast or other, he said the Church of England's failure to provide spiritual sustenance was leading people to binge.

He added that when he was younger, it was very rare for there to be a fat man in the country. class, now they're all fat and I'll be shot for saying they're fat but it's the truth. The Archbishop of Canterbury, he continued, should stop talking about slavery reparations and should instead ask why people in this country are so fat.

Some will say it's just Johnson being Johnson SPLASH NEWS Yes, that is exactly what the Archbishop of Canterbury should be asking himself. It's not like he has anything else to worry about right now. You'd think he'd be grateful to have something to wonder about. It makes the day go faster, I find. That and Bargain hunting followed by Scam Interceptors. When one finishes and before the other begins, there is, I might add, enough time to think about many things, not at all in depth. But this damn church. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but two thousand years later? It makes us gain weight. I know, I know, some won't be convinced. Some might say it's just Johnson being Johnson, speaking off the top of his head, according. Some will even say it's the stupidest thing they've ever heard, and they remember it. Brothers documentary, and also Jedward appearing on Don't pay attention to the buzzcocks. (I was 100% sure I would never hear something so stupid in my life, said one person watching the two.) But if that's your view, I'm sorry to say you're wrong. And if you're fat, please don't worry. There are about 4.2 million churches in the world, so it's not like you have a chance, right? Boris Johnson blames Church of England for obesity crisis Listen, and in an effort to put this matter to bed forever, I've opened this page to any readers who want to know: What's making me fat? Church or food? even if the answer is a foregone conclusion (church). And I have already received a few letters: Question : Could it be that the children Johnson remembers from his youth, who were less fat than today's, had much better diets and were significantly less sedentary, so it has nothing to do with the Church ? A: No. Question : Twenty-six percent of the British population are now obese and probably wouldn't be if the Church hadn't woken up? A: Studies show a strong correlation between the ready availability of industrialized foods and obesity rates, but that's the fault of the waking up Church. I know several people who are fat because of this. Question : I went to get food from my local church, but after sitting in the cold on a hard pew for three hours on Sunday morning, I was so freezing and hungry that, on returning home, I succumbed to the fried chicken from one of the multiples of the outlets that have been able to proliferate on our high streets. Do you think the Church could do better if its food was breaded and in a bucket? A: We are working on it. Question : The other day I filled up my gas tank and while I was paying, a Twix nearby called me and I needed one. There appears to be something in sugar, glucose syrup, palm fat, milk fat, skimmed milk powder, whey permeate, soy lecithin, cocoa paste and lactose that I find it very irresistible. It's almost as if it was designed that way and then marketed by the smartest people on the planet. Or is it the church? A: The church. Silly. For what I like to be ignored Women over 50 often feel ignored, a study found this week, and is that a bad thing? I like being ignored. Most of all, I like it in stores. I won't take my stuff to a store where there is even the slightest possibility of not being ignored. I once went to this Lush store, purveyor of the bath bombs you can smell all along Oxford Street. It was terrifying. There should have been a warning sign in the window saying: Attention all introverts, staff may interact. Staff interact. They say: How are we today? as if it was their business how we are today. It's not. Stores where you have to ring the bell to get in? In your dreams, buddy! Stores where the bell above the door rings as soon as you enter? Hey, come on, you should give reasonable warning for that! Worst of all are these little independent shops where you realize the moment you walk in the door and the bell rings, damn bell, damn it was a mistake but how can we turn back NOW ? So you move around and look through the rails, while the owner follows you with pleading eyes that say: If you don't buy something, I'll go bankrupt at 2 p.m. As for restaurant waiters, I don't need wine poured for me and I don't need anyone to talk to me about what's on my plate. Just put it down and pull it out. Pretend I'm not there! You know what I really like, now I think about it? Disservice. It's great.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/article/is-boris-right-and-its-the-church-making-you-fat-heres-a-guide-nk22vm268 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos