Several Trump picks for top jobs targeted by bomb and 'crush' threats





Several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were victims of bomb threats and “swatting” attacks Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said. Trump transition team.

The candidates and appointees “were the targets of violent, anti-American threats against their lives and the lives of those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to crushing attacks,” the spokeswoman said. of the transition, Karoline Leavitt, in a press release.

Swatting is when a hoax is launched to the police claiming that a life-threatening situation is occurring. It aims to attract SWAT teams to a location and can lead to deadly results.

Three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the swatting incident involving several Trump allies told NBC News they were not credible threats. No devices or physical threats were found and some threats may have come from social media, officials said. The threats did not concern US Secret Service protégés such as Trump or Vice President-elect JD Vance.

The FBI said in a statement that it is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting new administration nominees and appointees, and that we are working with our enforcement partners laws. We take all potential threats seriously and, as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.

Trump's statement did not identify exactly who or how many new officials fell victim to the hoax, but said “law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted “.

“President Trump and the entire transition team are grateful for their quick action,” the statement said.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the threats and that the administration “is in contact with federal law enforcement and the President-elect's team, and continues to monitor the situation closely.” Federal law enforcement response, alongside state and local authorities. , remains current. The President and the Administration unequivocally condemn threats of political violence.

Among those who said they were targeted were Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump's pick to be ambassador to the United Nations; former Rep. Lee Zeldin, who was tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency; Brooke Rollins, Trump's pick for Agriculture Department; and former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump's pick for U.S. attorney general, who withdrew his name last week.

Representative Elise StefanikDrew Angerer/Getty Images file

Stefanik's office said in a statement that Stefanik, R.Y., her husband and their three-year-old son were driving home from Washington “when they were notified of a bomb threat at their residence. The state of New York, County law enforcement, and the United States Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest level of professionalism.”

Zeldin, a former Republican congressman from New York, said in a statement that a “pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent with a pro-Palestinian themed message. Ma “My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as the situation develops.”

Rollins tweeted that “a threat was issued against our home and family. Thanks to the quick efforts of @fortworthpd, we were unharmed and quickly returned home.”

Gaetz, R-Fla., confirmed to NBC News that he was also among the targets.

A bomb squad went to his Florida home in response to the threat. Initially, a bomb-sniffing dog was brought to his home by the sheriff, but was inconclusive, leading to the bomb squad being called.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said “no devices were located. The immediate area was also searched with negative results.”

Gaetz said he was not home at the time, but a family member was. Details of the Gaetz threat were first reported by Punchbowl News.

Pete Hegseth, who is Trump's pick for defense secretary, said in a message to X that a police officer informed him Wednesday morning that there was a “pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family.” Hegseth added that his family is safe “and the threat has been averted.”

“I will not be harassed or intimidated. Ever,” Hegseth continued. “President Trump has called me to serve and that is what I intend to do.”

Leavitt's statement says the threats won't slow them down. “With President Trump as an example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us,” she said.

The same tactics have been used in the past against some of those who have been seen as Trump's adversaries, including the judge who presided over his civil fraud trial in New York, the judge who presided over Trump's interference case Trump in the federal election and the prosecutor who brought that case, Special Counsel Jack Smith, as well as the Georgia and New York prosecutor's offices that brought criminal charges against Trump.

Lawmakers on both sides condemned the incidents.

“Violence has no place in our politics. Period,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a message to to keep everyone safe, and those responsible must be held fully accountable.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said in a message to X that the threats were “extremely dangerous and completely unacceptable.”

“I pray for the safety of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees,” Tuberville added.

