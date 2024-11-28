Donald Trump promised to lower prices, but experts say his tariff plans will have the opposite effect • Louisiana Illuminator





President-elect Donald Trump has promised to lower prices on groceries, rent and other necessities.

American presidents generally don't have direct control over the cost of these things, but their policies can have an effect.

In Trump's case, the proposals that economists say could have a significant influence are tariffs or taxes on imports.

Why Trump's tariffs could hurt prices

On Monday, Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, the United States' three largest trading partners, upon taking office on January 20.

The Republican said the new rate for goods from Canada and Mexico would be 25% as part of a pressure campaign to curb the illegal drug trade and immigration. Trump proposed an additional 10% on China after previously pledging to impose 60% tariffs on goods from that country. He also proposed tariffs ranging from 10 to 20 percent on other imports.

Trump says his plans would bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States. But economic experts say Trump's proposals will hurt the wallets of American families with more expensive cars, appliances and technology.

Wayne Winegarden, a senior economics fellow at the right-wing Pacific Research Institute, said additional tariffs would raise the price not only of foreign goods but also those produced domestically.

We import steel that goes into the production of cars, so the cars will be more expensive, Winegarden said. You may see prices increase.

Winegarden said he views the tariffs as an across-the-board consumption tax that would be bad for the economy.

The severity of the situation simply depends on the level of the rates and there will also be secondary effects in terms of how other countries react, he said. Even if they don't respond, I think it's important for people to know, even if no one raises their rates in response to us, the situation for American families is still getting worse.

In a scenario with a 10% broad tariff and a 60% Chinese tariff, the effect on households, even if there is no tariff retaliation, would be an additional $2,421 per household in 2023 dollars , according to the Budget Lab at Yale University, a nonpartisan organization. research center.

What about inflation?

The economy has been a top concern for many voters during the presidential election, even though inflation has generally slowed since peaking at 9.1% in June 2022.

In October, 62% of registered voters said the economy was in poor shape.

Economists, however, say it is unlikely that prices will return to where they were during Trump's first term. If prices fell that much, it would likely be the result of a weak economy.

Lauren Saidel-Baker, an economist at ITR Economics, a nonpartisan economic research and advisory firm based in New Hampshire, said her forecast is that inflation will continue to slow through the end of the year and will pick up again. early next year.

Saidel-Baker said she had this expectation before considering Trump's policies because the money supply is increasing, leading to a faster pace of transactions. But tariffs are one of his biggest concerns about the impact of Trump's policies on inflation next year. She said goods inflation is currently under control, while the services sector is hit harder by inflation due to a tighter labor market. Under the Trump administration, goods inflation could begin to accelerate again.

Customs duties could cause goods to catch up. But we face long-term demographic problems that will keep the labor market tight. I don't see service inflation improving significantly, especially if we do things like these mass evictions that are going to reduce the working age population, Saidel-Baker said.

Donald Trump, then President of the United States, listens as Russ Vought, then acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, delivers a speech before Trump signs the executive orders on October 9, 2019, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House . (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead) What we know about Trump's past tariffs

During his first term, Trump imposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, solar panels and washing machines, to name a few. Several countries responded with retaliatory tariffs, including China.

Although Trump's tariffs boosted employment in the steel and washing machine industries, the effect was a long-term decline in GDP of 0.2% and a loss of 142 jobs. ,000 full-time jobs, estimated the Tax Foundation, a tax policy think tank.

We already have proof of what his prices will do in his first term. And it's not positive. He didn't achieve what he claimed to achieve, Winegarden said.

Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst at NPD Group, a market research firm, said many companies have already shifted production away from China due to tariffs in Trump's first term. Steve Madden CEO Edward Rosenfeld explained during an earnings conference call that the company is implementing a plan to reduce its dependence on China, where more than 70% comes from. of its imports.

Cohen said that despite this change, some products could be more affected by the tariffs, such as technology, cars, appliances and the toy sector, which are based in China or have many ties to China .

How businesses will respond

Companies including Columbia Sportswear, AutoZone, Stanley Black & Decker said they would raise prices in anticipation of tariffs.

If we get tariffs, we will pass those tariff costs on to the consumer, AutoZone CEO Philip Daniele said during an earnings conference call.

Isabella Weber, an associate professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who recently co-wrote a paper on corporate pricing strategies, said the extent to which companies are comfortable with increasing prices price depends on the extent of the drop in sales.

We saw that companies were willing to increase prices even when it came to reducing volumes sold. So falling demand isn't necessarily a reason for companies not to raise prices, she said. However, there of course comes a point where further price increases no longer improve the bottom line if sales fall too much. In some segments, particularly those where low-income households are significant buyers, such as fast food, this point could have been reached.

