Turkish government cuts public funds, another blow for opposition-led municipalities





The Turkish government has introduced new measures to reduce public funds for municipalities and their subsidiaries to compensate for their unpaid debts, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday. The measures amend the framework governing deductions from municipalities' share of central tax revenues, expanding the scope to include other municipal subsidiaries and their legal entities. The changes also clarify the inclusion of district municipalities under metropolitan municipalities in the deduction process. The decree, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, drew sharp criticism from opposition politicians who accuse the government of intensifying financial pressure on opposition-run municipalities in a bid to hinder services they offer. Vice Chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Gkan Zeybek, who oversees the party's local administrations, called the move illegal and another blow from the president to municipalities. The objective [of the government] is to plunge municipalities into a major financial crisis. What you are limiting is not the economic capacity of municipalities but the services they provide to the population, he said on the social media platform THE PUBLIC DECISION IS A NEW BLOW TO MUNICIPALITIES. With the presidential decree published in the Official Gazette, the total collection of tax revenues from the general budget against the debts of metropolitan municipalities, provincial special administrations, municipalities and their affiliated institutions pic.twitter.com/jDzHc6JqG6 – Gkan Zeybek (@gokanzeybekCHP) November 27, 2024 The development comes amid growing political pressure and financial restrictions imposed by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government on opposition municipalities, which some see as intended to undermine their ability to provide services after the AKP electoral defeat in March. During the local elections of March 31, the CHPemergedleading the party for the first time in 47 years, securing 37.7 percent of the vote, retaining control of key cities and making substantial gains in other regions, while the AKP came in second, with only 35.4 percent. The CHP's electoral victory also raised fears that Erdoan might resort to measures that would hamper the functioning of opposition municipalities or discredit them in the public eye in retaliation for his party's electoral defeat. The AKP government gave the first signs of its apparent intention to exert financial and judicial pressure on opposition-run municipalities when President Erdoan announced in July that the Finance Ministry was working on a plan to recover debts municipalities. The CHP accused him of attempting to stage a financial coup against opposition municipalities. Earlier this month, prosecutors also opened investigations into three municipalities led by CHP mayors accused of irregular spending and unpaid debts to the government.

