Canada, Mexico and China respond to Trump's tariff threats





Officials from Canada, Mexico and China have warned that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's promise to impose drastic tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners could disrupt the economies of all four countries.

“One tariff will follow another in response and so on, until we put our common activities at risk,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

Trump pledged late Monday to introduce tariffs of 25% on goods from Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% on goods from China. He said the taxes were aimed at fighting drugs and illegal immigration.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke with Trump in the hours after the announcement and planned to hold a meeting with Canada's provincial leaders on Wednesday to discuss a response.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington DC told the BBC: “No one will win a trade war or a tariff war.

The international backlash came a day after Trump announced his plans for his first day in office, Jan. 20, in a post on his social media site, Truth Social.

Trudeau said his country was ready to work with the United States in a “constructive way.”

“This is a relationship that we know takes some work, and that’s what we will do,” Trudeau told reporters.

In a phone call with Trump, Trudeau said the two discussed trade and border security, with the prime minister noting that the number of migrants crossing the Canadian border was much lower than the border between the United States and Mexico.

Trump's team declined to confirm the phone call.

But Trump spokesman Steven Cheung added that world leaders had sought to “develop stronger relations” with Trump “because he represents global peace and stability.”

Mexican President Sheinbaum told reporters Tuesday that neither threats nor tariffs would solve the “migratory phenomenon” or drug use in the United States.

Reading from a letter she said she would send to Trump, Sheinbaum also warned that Mexico would retaliate by imposing its own taxes on U.S. imports, which would “endanger joint ventures.”

She said Mexico had taken steps to combat illegal immigration to the United States and that migrant caravans were no longer reaching the border.

The issue of drugs, she added, is a public health and consumption problem in the society of your country.

Sheinbaum, who took office last month, noted that U.S. automakers produce some of their parts in Mexico and Canada.

“If tariffs go up, who will it hurt? General Motors,” she said.

Separately, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, told the BBC that “economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States is mutually beneficial in nature.”

He denied that China is allowing chemicals used to make illegal drugs, including fentanyl, to be smuggled into the United States.

“China responded to the US request to check for clues on some cases and took action,” Liu said.

“All of this proves that the idea that China would knowingly allow fentanyl precursors into the United States is completely contrary to fact and reality.”

President Joe Biden left in place the tariffs on China that Trump introduced during his first term, and added a few more.

Currently, the majority of what the two countries sell is subject to tariffs: 66.4% of U.S. imports from China and 58.3% of Chinese imports from the United States.

Speaking in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Trudeau told lawmakers that “the idea of ​​going to war with the United States is not what anyone wants.”

He called on them not to “panic” and to work together.

“This is the work that we will do seriously, methodically. But without panicking,” he declared.

Leaders of Canadian provinces have suggested they will impose their own tariffs on the United States.

“The products we sell to the United States are the ones they really need,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday. “We sell them oil, we sell them electricity, we sell them essential minerals and metals.”

America's northern neighbor accounted for some $437 billion (347 billion) in U.S. imports in 2022 and was the largest market for U.S. exports in the same year, according to U.S. data.

Canada sends approximately 75% of its total exports to the United States.

Doug Ford, premier of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said Monday the proposed tariff would be “devastating for workers and jobs in Canada and the United States.”

Comparing us to Mexico is the most insulting thing I have ever heard, Ford said.

Ford was echoed by the premiers of Quebec, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, while a post on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's X account acknowledged that Trump had “concerns related to illegal activities at our common border.

The Canadian dollar, the Loonie, has plunged since Trump pledged to impose tariffs on Canadian imports in January.

The Canadian dollar fell below 71 US cents, the lowest level the loonie has fallen to since May 2020, when Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods during his first term as president American. The Mexican peso fell to its lowest level this year, around 4.8 cents.

