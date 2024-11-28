Politics
The “chaos” of electric cars and the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
Both Daily Mail And the telegraph claim the government could now “water down” policy on electric vehicle targets, after a backlash from the industry.
But the Times says ministers maintain plan to phase out all new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. The newspaper also quotes groups representing car makers as saying the closure of the Luton plant is a “sobering reminder of the challenges” facing the industry in developing new electric vehicle technologies.
The Telegraph established that three former Conservative prime ministers – Boris Johnson, Baroness May and Liz Truss – do not support the bill authorizing medical assistance in dying.
The newspaper says opposition to the private member's bill is growing ahead of the Commons vote on Friday.
The Metro leads on the words of a dance teacher injured in fatal Southport stabbings earlier this year, who says the experience made her 'lose faith in the world'.
On Tuesday, Leanne Lucas spoke at a vigil in memory of women and girls who have lost their lives to male violence. Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice Aguiar, nine, all died in the Southport attack.
The Mirror focuses on Ms Lucas hopes the girl's memories can be used as a “driving force” to make a difference for other people in the future.
The Guardian highlights study finds people who don't maintain regular bedtimes are at higher risk of stroke and heart attackeven if they sleep a full night. Experts looked at data from more than 70,000 people and found that irregular sleepers were 26% more likely to suffer from heart problems.
The announcement of the closure of London's historic Smithfield Meat Market, after more than 800 years of activity, was picked up by most newspapers. The City of London Corporation has announced that Billingsgate Fish Market will also close, after plans to jointly relocate the two sites were rejected due to soaring costs. Traders are offered compensation, which According to the Times, it could cost more than 300 million euros in total. On the front page, the Financial Times presents a 1920 black and white photograph showing crowds of workers and customers standing in Smithfield Marketnext to the title “for the chop”.
And photographs of the Prince of Wales in combat uniform made headlines. Yesterday he joined soldiers from the 1st Battalion of the Welsh Guards for a live firing exercise on Salisbury Plain. “Training day” says the mirrorwhile the Times headlines “Action Man”.
