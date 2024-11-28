Will respect Modis decision on PM: Shinde | Latest news India

Any decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the selection of Maharashtra Chief Minister will be acceptable to him, the caretaker minister and Shiv Sena chief said on Wednesday. Eknath Shinde, potentially paving the way for a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). member to take over the state's highest office. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference at his residence in Thane on Wednesday. (ANI)

Shinde's comments come amid prolonged uncertainty over the chief minister's position, days after the BJP-led Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (who will occupy the post of CM), and assured them that I will respect whatever decision they take, Shinde said during 'a press conference in Thane.

Our Shiv Sena will fully support BJP’s decision to appoint the next Maharashtra CM. There is no brake on our part, he declared.

You (PM Modi) are the head of our family. Just like the people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way, Shinde added.

Leaders of the three Mahayuti parties, the BJP, the Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, will meet in the presence of Shah in Delhi on Thursday, Shinde added. The name of the chief minister is expected to be announced soon after. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Monday.

I am not unhappy and I am not a brake on their decision-making. We will support any decision taken by them (PM Modi and Shah), Shinde said.

The comments by Shinde, who resigned as chief minister on Tuesday and is serving as caretaker CM, appear to end uncertainty over the state's top post, with the other contender said to be l Former Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (who had previously served as CM between 2014 and 2014). 2019). Sena members had been pushing for Shinde to become CM, arguing that the Mahayuti would contest the assembly elections under his leadership. They also cited the example of Bihar, where Nitish Kumar remained CM despite winning fewer seats than his ally BJP.

The Mahayuti won 235 seats out of 288 in the November 20 parliamentary elections, defeating the Maha Vikas Aghadi which won only 50 seats.

The BJP appeared determined to have its own member as chief minister as the party won 132 seats, its best ever performance in the state and just 12 short of a simple majority in the Assembly. Ajit Pawars NCP also supported Fadnavis for this post.

In his press conference, Shinde (whose Shiv Sena won 57 seats) said he was neither unhappy nor angry due to the political scenario and denied supporting the chief minister's post. He said he always worked like a worker and a common man and did not behave like a chief minister.

I have always worked as a worker. I never considered myself a chief minister. CM means Common Man, I worked considering that… We should work for the people. I saw the pain of the citizens, the way they manage their homes, he said.

Whoever is elected as CM by Mahayuti, Shiv Sainiks will support him, he added.

Shinde thanked Modi and Shah for supporting him during his two-and-a-half-year tenure as chief minister. We worked to take Maharashtra to first place from third place six months after I became CM, he said.

I'm not disappointed. We are fighting and not crying, Shinde said, referring to media reports that he was unhappy at being asked to resign. I worked as CM not to become popular but for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra, Shinde said.

I resolved to do something for the people. I come from a poor family. My wife used to make both ends work with great difficulty, Shinde said.

He highlighted how his government had designed programs for farmers and young women, notably mentioning the Ladki Bahin programme, under which $1,500 was given per month to poor women and this was seen as a major contributor to the Mahayutis' landslide victory.

Shinde said Mahayuti needed to work more and added that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of an ordinary Shiv Sainik becoming CM had been fulfilled by them.

He thanked all voters for this landslide victory. Maharashtra witnessed such a massive victory for the first time. This was due to the work of the Mahayutis and the faith of the people, he said.

Shinde said Modi and Shah supported him. I remember those days. I thank Modi and Shah. They gave us funds and supported our projects. They moved the state forward. This was possible because the state and central governments were thinking along the same lines. I am very happy. I made a lot of important decisions, he said.

Soon after Shinde's announcement, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “On behalf of the party, I would like to thank Eknath Shinde. He did a fantastic job and it was thanks to him that the Mahayuti received an unprecedented mandate. Eknath Shinde always followed the instructions of the BJP leaders as a true Mahayuti leader.

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said, “We had first clarified our position and said that the BJP would respond to a call to the CM. Things will become clearer on Thursday and the candidate for the post of CM will be decided soon.